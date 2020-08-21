Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon has been charged with fraud – 18 scorching burns

Right-wing commentator, friend of Nigel Farage, and one-time adviser to Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged fraud involving funds collected to pay for the wall between the USA and Mexico.

Ironically, he was taken in by agents of the US Postal Service – the very institution his friend has been trying to dismantle.

From CBS' Pat Milton: Steve Bannon was taken into custody today by US Postal Service agents. He's expected to be arraigned today before a US magistrate. @SDNYnews alleges he had a role in defrauding donors as part of an online crowdfunding campaign known as “We Build the Wall” — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) August 20, 2020

Of course, Twitter had quite a lot to say about it. These were the best responses we spotted.

Wait, the USPS aided in the arrest of Bannon? That’s amazing. They should issue an ultimatum: STOP THE DISMANTLING OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OR WE WILL ARREST ONE WHITE SUPREMACIST ASSWIPE A DAY UNTIL SERVICE IS RESTORED!! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2020

He was arrested by US Postal Service agents? Send some champagne to the 2020 writers room. Great episode. https://t.co/63eaY7rHlc — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 20, 2020

BY US POSTAL SERVICE AGENTS oh man 2020 is just one big advent calendar https://t.co/z23bVrirtL — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 20, 2020

Imagine being arrested by your postman https://t.co/wF58Cmajm6 — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 20, 2020

It wasn’t all about the USPS.

Spare a thought for Steve Bannon's poor victims, they donated their money to racism in good faith. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 20, 2020

I can't believe the Wetherspoons man is going down. https://t.co/r2oa8O1AIn — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) August 20, 2020

