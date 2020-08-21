Gavin Williamson’s algorithm woes – from the Room Next Door

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been facing questions over his handling of this year’s (not really) exam results and it hasn’t gone well.

Michael Spicer has done what we all hoped he would. Watch as he tries to steer the stricken MP from the Room Next Door.

There’s definitely an apology algorithm and we can’t be convinced otherwise.

Here’s what people have been saying about the bumbling fork.

Gareth Kirby asked the question that goes through our minds at least once a day.

They need to update the algorithm.

