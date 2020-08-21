Gavin Williamson’s algorithm woes – from the Room Next Door

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has been facing questions over his handling of this year’s (not really) exam results and it hasn’t gone well.

Michael Spicer has done what we all hoped he would. Watch as he tries to steer the stricken MP from the Room Next Door.

the room next door – Gavin Williamson pic.twitter.com/yWiXTrFyhZ — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) August 20, 2020

There’s definitely an apology algorithm and we can’t be convinced otherwise.

Here’s what people have been saying about the bumbling fork.

The more time that passes the more likely it seems that this *really is* whats going on…#ToryBritain https://t.co/xXDkoA0T44 — Bryan Smith (@BpsmithUk) August 20, 2020

This seems completely believable. https://t.co/uHxL4MTfXE — Mark Enser 🌍 (@EnserMark) August 20, 2020

Gareth Kirby asked the question that goes through our minds at least once a day.

Why can’t any of them just say ‘So sorry, we got it wrong, we acknowledge we got it wrong, we must and will do better in the future??’ 😳😳😳 — Gareth Kirkby (@GarethKirkby1) August 20, 2020

They need to update the algorithm.

READ MORE

Michael Spicer was devastating in the Room Next Door to Priti Patel’s mauling by Yvette Cooper

Source Michael Spicer Image Michael Spicer