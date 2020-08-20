Trump’s angry tweet about Barack Obama’s DNC speech made the former president’s point

The Democratic National Convention heard a speech from Barack Obama on Wednesday, and the usually scrupulously polite former president absolutely ripped the incumbent to pieces.

Just a day after Michelle Obama accused Trump of being in over his head, her husband said this.

Former President Barack Obama reads Trump pic.twitter.com/02HxcC7Puv — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 20, 2020

Trump was obviously watching, because he took to Twitter to smash out a capslocked rant, which included this accusation.

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

So statesmanlike. Franklin Leonard had this tip for reading Trump’s tweets – and it really works.

Someone on the internet that I can't remember (please tell me who so I can give them credit) said that all of his tweets are more accurately communicated if you start with "Mommy!" and read from there. https://t.co/Hqfktxd8Zs — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 20, 2020

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Trump’s outburst.

cry more — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 20, 2020

YOU STOLE THE 2016 ELECTION AND GOT CAUGHT! https://t.co/u4UCJ58Qij — Melissa Blake (@melissablake) August 20, 2020

Trump is very good at playing it cool and not letting anyone know they're getting under his skin https://t.co/ny16JvDpmg — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 20, 2020

Obama just finished hitting Trump for watching TV all day and not taking the job seriously, and Trump responds from watching TV and repeating a made up conspiracy: https://t.co/BzHOuWTm51 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 20, 2020

TRUMP TRIED TO EXTORT UKRAINE, AND GOT CAUGHT. AND THEN GOT IMPEACHED. FOREVER. https://t.co/6bwhLQuyds — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 20, 2020

Ma'am this is a Wendy's. https://t.co/SAOsNzpj7S — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) August 20, 2020

In something of a pincer movement, presidential candidate and former VP, Joe Biden, posted this proof that his old boss was correct.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.” https://t.co/TB3o7KE6GI — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Not that sleepy after all.

Source Donald Trump Image @balleralert, Screengrab