Trump’s angry tweet about Barack Obama’s DNC speech made the former president’s point
The Democratic National Convention heard a speech from Barack Obama on Wednesday, and the usually scrupulously polite former president absolutely ripped the incumbent to pieces.
Just a day after Michelle Obama accused Trump of being in over his head, her husband said this.
Former President Barack Obama reads Trump pic.twitter.com/02HxcC7Puv
— BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 20, 2020
Trump was obviously watching, because he took to Twitter to smash out a capslocked rant, which included this accusation.
HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020
So statesmanlike. Franklin Leonard had this tip for reading Trump’s tweets – and it really works.
Someone on the internet that I can't remember (please tell me who so I can give them credit) said that all of his tweets are more accurately communicated if you start with "Mommy!" and read from there. https://t.co/Hqfktxd8Zs
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 20, 2020
Here’s how Twitter reacted to Trump’s outburst.
1.
cry more
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 20, 2020
2.
YOU STOLE THE 2016 ELECTION AND GOT CAUGHT! https://t.co/u4UCJ58Qij
— Melissa Blake (@melissablake) August 20, 2020
3.
Trump is very good at playing it cool and not letting anyone know they're getting under his skin https://t.co/ny16JvDpmg
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 20, 2020
4.
TRIGGERED https://t.co/nuwTVMMzaW
— David Pakman (@dpakman) August 20, 2020
5.
Obama just finished hitting Trump for watching TV all day and not taking the job seriously, and Trump responds from watching TV and repeating a made up conspiracy: https://t.co/BzHOuWTm51
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 20, 2020
6.
TRUMP TRIED TO EXTORT UKRAINE, AND GOT CAUGHT.
AND THEN GOT IMPEACHED. FOREVER. https://t.co/6bwhLQuyds
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 20, 2020
7.
Rent free y'all…. Rent. Free. https://t.co/0V3FWOCdW2
— Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) August 20, 2020
8.
Ma'am this is a Wendy's. https://t.co/SAOsNzpj7S
— Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) August 20, 2020
In something of a pincer movement, presidential candidate and former VP, Joe Biden, posted this proof that his old boss was correct.
“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t.” https://t.co/TB3o7KE6GI
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020
Not that sleepy after all.
READ MORE
Trump’s attempt to mock Michelle Obama was a self-own of epic proportions
Source Donald Trump Image @balleralert, Screengrab