Trump’s angry tweet about Barack Obama’s DNC speech made the former president’s point

The Democratic National Convention heard a speech from Barack Obama on Wednesday, and the usually scrupulously polite former president absolutely ripped the incumbent to pieces.

Just a day after Michelle Obama accused Trump of being in over his head, her husband said this.

Trump was obviously watching, because he took to Twitter to smash out a capslocked rant, which included this accusation.

So statesmanlike. Franklin Leonard had this tip for reading Trump’s tweets – and it really works.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Trump’s outburst.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

In something of a pincer movement, presidential candidate and former VP, Joe Biden, posted this proof that his old boss was correct.

Not that sleepy after all.

