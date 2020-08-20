People were horrified to find themselves agreeing with Toby Young – 11 favourite responses

In case you missed it, Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, has announced the scapegoating scrapping of the government’s executive body, Public Health England, and the creation of the National Institute for Health Protection.

The new organisation, which will focus on external threats to health such as pandemics or bio-weapon attacks, rather than broader health and fitness programmes, will be led – at least initially – by Dido Harding, the woman currently running the vastly underperforming Test and Trace system.

The selection is made even more controversial by the fact that Harding is married to Conservative MP John Penrose, a member of a committee which had both called for Public Health England to be dismantled and stated that the NHS should be replaced with an American-style insurance system – because that’s going so brilliantly right now.

Naturally, people weren’t happy with developments.

Not all of those complaining about the appointment were the government’s usual critics. Enter stage left:

People were surprised, not to mention disturbed to find themselves on the same side of an argument as the right-wing columnist.

Here’s what they had to say on the matter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Michael East had this observation.

BRB – just off to scrub my brain.

READ MORE

Toby Young’s anti-mask dating forum is all set to go viral – 19 very funny responses

Source Toby Young Image officestock on Unsplash