People were horrified to find themselves agreeing with Toby Young – 11 favourite responses

In case you missed it, Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock, has announced the scapegoating scrapping of the government’s executive body, Public Health England, and the creation of the National Institute for Health Protection.

The new organisation, which will focus on external threats to health such as pandemics or bio-weapon attacks, rather than broader health and fitness programmes, will be led – at least initially – by Dido Harding, the woman currently running the vastly underperforming Test and Trace system.

The selection is made even more controversial by the fact that Harding is married to Conservative MP John Penrose, a member of a committee which had both called for Public Health England to be dismantled and stated that the NHS should be replaced with an American-style insurance system – because that’s going so brilliantly right now.

Naturally, people weren’t happy with developments.

The fact Matt Hancock’s pal Dido Harding was chosen by him to head up the new health institute despite having no expertise and having failed on track and trace will be of great interest to the PM’s Anti-Corruption Champion who is – *checks notes* – Dido Harding’s husband. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 19, 2020

I'm delighted to confirm Dido Harding as head of our new Public Health agency, after she passed our recruitment checklist:

a) track record of failure

b) Tory peer

c) no experience in public health or medicine

d) friend of Matt Hancockhttps://t.co/hctVcAac37 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 17, 2020

Not all of those complaining about the appointment were the government’s usual critics. Enter stage left:

So what are Dido Harding’s qualifications for running the National Institute for Health Protection, apart from presiding over a huge data breach at Talk Talk and overseeing the development of NHSX's test-and-trace app which cost the taxpayer £10 billion and has now been scrapped? — Toby Young (@toadmeister) August 18, 2020

People were surprised, not to mention disturbed to find themselves on the same side of an argument as the right-wing columnist.

Here’s what they had to say on the matter.

1.

Something is very wrong with the world. I agree with Toby Young on something. pic.twitter.com/DfAvrFh6C3 — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) August 19, 2020

2.

OK. Who kidnapped me and put me in another dimension. One where Toby Young writes a SENSIBLE tweet? pic.twitter.com/IvJlAvFOdh — John West 🕯 (@JohnWest_JAWS) August 19, 2020

3.

If Toby Young thinks you are useless, you should listen, he knows all about being useless. https://t.co/cN99REIhOC — Neil Shirtcliffe (@N_Shirtcliffe) August 19, 2020

4.

Toby Young has discovered the Piers Morgan rule-of-journalism. When the industry has gone to shit and literally just prints Downing Street press releases, if you *actually do your job,* and hold the Tories to account, people think you're some sort of genius. pic.twitter.com/cALkob7QMK — Philip Proudfoot (@philipproudfoot) August 19, 2020

5.

Isn’t it awful when the government recruits hopelessly unqualified children of Barons, with little to no relevant experience and profoundly sketchy track records. https://t.co/HhSRUiVFWu — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) August 19, 2020

6.

Toby Young has validated the theory that even a stopped clock sometimes tells the correct time… pic.twitter.com/rqPUJc2bgS — Christine Burns MBE 🧜‍♀️🦍⧖ (@christineburns) August 19, 2020

7.

When you agree with a Toby Young tweet …2020 is getting weirder by the day isn't that right Cummings? pic.twitter.com/lPfSuPqu6x — Michael MM (@mickmar29) August 19, 2020

8.

Right that's it. We're done. 2020 is so utterly fucked that TOBY YOUNG is complaining about people getting jobs for which they are not qualified. https://t.co/oxYZsxbZEw — James McEnaney (@MrMcEnaney) August 18, 2020

9.

Has Hell frozen over?

Is this a parallel universe?

The world simply doesn't make sense when I agree with this man. https://t.co/QSCy2PFTdq — Ted Smith 3.5% (@TedUrchin) August 19, 2020

10.

Toby Young's just jealous that he doesn't get unelected government appointments any more. He's still a twat. pic.twitter.com/crG7uXgpsn — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) August 19, 2020

11.

Toby are you OK, mate? Do you want to lie down? Just take it easy https://t.co/kInwPmGOcl — Tom London (@TomLondon6) August 18, 2020

Michael East had this observation.

John Major, Edwina Currie and Toby Young all trending… They found the sex tape didn’t they 😳 — Michael East (@MichaelEast1983) August 19, 2020

BRB – just off to scrub my brain.

Image officestock on Unsplash