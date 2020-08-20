This LBC caller’s stance on post-holiday quarantines was the facepalm of the week

LBC’s James O’Brien has been talking to listeners about the rules surrounding self-quarantining on returning from abroad, with people ringing in to share a wide range of views.

One caller, however, had people facepalming into next week with her attitude to the idea of quarantining – not to mention the amount of holidays she has booked.

This was what Jennifer had to say.

With holidays planned for September, October, November and December this year, as well as another already lined up for 2022, she’s certainly not your average UK dweller.

Her refusal to self-isolate wasn’t down to ignorance.

“What do you think the quarantine is for, Jennifer?” “I know – it’s to protect people.“

But her take on Covid-19 deaths was the real eye-opener. After James asked her not to give him a “weird right-wing conspiracy theory“, guess what she did …

“Two cancers and one heart condition and on their death certificates it’ll say “covid-related”. That was just three people I know who’ve lost somebody during this period. They didn’t have covid – they weren’t even tested.“

That had a definite ring of a weird right-wing conspiracy theory.

James had clearly had enough. He closed the conversation with this advice.

“This is really irresponsible, please take more care of yourself and your husband.” “Even if you don’t care about anybody else, other people care about you.” “The rules are there for a reason. The quarantine is there for a reason.” “It’s just really stupid. And profoundly dangerous. Please, please have a little think.”

Let’s hope she listened.

