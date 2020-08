Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary and 19th in line for the job of organising piss-ups at breweries, couldn’t even take charge of Sesame Street without causing a disaster.

We know this because comedian Phil Chapman has imagined how it would go. Absolutely not endorsed by the Children’s Television Workshop.

Phil shared the sketch on Twitter.

Gavin Williamson takes charge at Sesame Street with disastrous results pic.twitter.com/lU1CAl9ucu — Phil Chapman (@IAmPhilChapman) August 18, 2020

Still more successful than the exam results.

