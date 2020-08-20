18 of the funniest things you can say at the theatre and during sex

Although some socially distanced indoor performances are allowed in theatres, as of the 15th of August, performance in general is very thin on the ground due to the coronavirus, and there’s no way of knowing when – or if – many theatres will reopen.

The @LondonTheatre1 Twitter account will be one place to get that kind of news when it breaks, but in the meantime, they asked people this question.

Tweeters stepped up – and these were the funniest answers we saw – not all of them safe for work, obviously.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2