This short, frustrating and very funny sketch by writer and comedian, Stevie Martin, speaks directly to any freelancers, or other self-employed people unlucky enough to have had to chase up a payment for previous work – which is all of them.

for anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment. Or any moment. pic.twitter.com/XM4rlqaJed — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) August 18, 2020

Plus a shout-out for her co-star.

shoutout to Lola-Rose Maxwell who is not on social media, but is fuckin funny — Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) August 18, 2020

So relatable. Funny, but relatable.

THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN YET I AM WEEPING HYSTERICALLY https://t.co/m4rd87WOUj — Daisy Buchanan (@NotRollergirl) August 19, 2020

Ha! This resonates. Am still waiting to be paid for work done in February -ie, 5weeks before lockdown -but they are blaming lockdown for the non-appearance of the money they owe me. Big household name, too… — Lucy Beresford (@LucyBeresford) August 19, 2020

I've had experiences like this for consulting on "how to act like a startup" and nobody could ever see the irony. Bit like the "Future of Digital payments" event that could only pay me by Cheque/Check https://t.co/VGPP7chxn8 — Tom Goodwin (@tomfgoodwin) August 19, 2020

omg this hurts my soul. Once i had a payment blocked for weeks because of Christmas, which was three months earlier. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 19, 2020

Perhaps those invoice wounds are a little too open for some.

Too accurate, way too accurate https://t.co/Om65wC7oAS — Paul Clarke (@paul_clarke) August 19, 2020

READ MORE

This thread about filling in a tax return is essential (and reassuring) reading for freelancers everywhere

Source Stevie Martin Image Stevie Martin