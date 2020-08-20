“For anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment”

This short, frustrating and very funny sketch by writer and comedian, Stevie Martin, speaks directly to any freelancers, or other self-employed people unlucky enough to have had to chase up a payment for previous work – which is all of them.

Plus a shout-out for her co-star.

So relatable. Funny, but relatable.

Perhaps those invoice wounds are a little too open for some.

