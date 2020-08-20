“For anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment”
This short, frustrating and very funny sketch by writer and comedian, Stevie Martin, speaks directly to any freelancers, or other self-employed people unlucky enough to have had to chase up a payment for previous work – which is all of them.
for anyone self employed trying to get paid at the moment. Or any moment. pic.twitter.com/XM4rlqaJed
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) August 18, 2020
Plus a shout-out for her co-star.
shoutout to Lola-Rose Maxwell who is not on social media, but is fuckin funny
— Stevie Martin (@5tevieM) August 18, 2020
So relatable. Funny, but relatable.
THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN YET I AM WEEPING HYSTERICALLY https://t.co/m4rd87WOUj
— Daisy Buchanan (@NotRollergirl) August 19, 2020
Ha! This resonates. Am still waiting to be paid for work done in February -ie, 5weeks before lockdown -but they are blaming lockdown for the non-appearance of the money they owe me. Big household name, too…
— Lucy Beresford (@LucyBeresford) August 19, 2020
I've had experiences like this for consulting on "how to act like a startup" and nobody could ever see the irony.
Bit like the "Future of Digital payments" event that could only pay me by Cheque/Check https://t.co/VGPP7chxn8
— Tom Goodwin (@tomfgoodwin) August 19, 2020
omg this hurts my soul. Once i had a payment blocked for weeks because of Christmas, which was three months earlier.
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) August 19, 2020
Perhaps those invoice wounds are a little too open for some.
Too accurate, way too accurate https://t.co/Om65wC7oAS
— Paul Clarke (@paul_clarke) August 19, 2020
