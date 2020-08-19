Trump’s attempt to mock Michelle Obama was a self-own of epic proportions

The Democratic National Convention – their party conference, basically – is a virtual affair this year, for obvious reasons, with keynote speakers delivering addresses via video.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, gave a widely lauded speech, during which she described Trump as being “in over his head.”

"So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country." – @MichelleObama#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/91GTQeMdGW — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020

The observation must have stung the thin-skinned President, as he responded by telling a journalist she was in over her head. He was only a heartbeat away from saying “I’m rubber, you’re glue …”

Even more baffling was his attempt to own Michelle Obama by referencing the fact that her speech wasn’t broadcast live.

Trump disses Michelle Obama: "She was over her head, and frankly, she should've made the speech live, which she didn't do, she taped it. And it was not only taped, it was tape a long time ago, because she had the wrong [coronavirus] deaths." pic.twitter.com/Ckyj3wtoWq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2020

I don’t think the Michelle Obama “had the wrong death” count because thousands more died in the last few days while I was in charge is the own the president thinks it is https://t.co/HX7yFNOI8L — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 18, 2020

These five reactions hammer home that point beautifully.

1.

MICHELLE OBAMA: Too many have died of coronavirus under Trump. TRUMP: Even more, actually! https://t.co/4Sq7dN2QDl — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) August 18, 2020

2.

Trump killed so many people between Michelle’s taping and her airing https://t.co/DrgnkgJTkO — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 18, 2020

3.

Trump acknowledges his incompetence killed 20,000 Americans in just a few days as a way of attacking one of the most popular human beings in America https://t.co/8jQyyr2VDh — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 18, 2020

4.

owning the libs by pointing out that thousands of Americans are dying each week from a communicable disease you refuse to do anything about https://t.co/IrNQV4EbSP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2020

5.

"please credit me for ALL my murders" says serial killer https://t.co/0uNUdDU1E4 — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) August 18, 2020

If Trump values the authentic speaker-audience connection, he’ll probably enjoy this stand-up piece from David Cross about reasons people give for regretting voting for him.

Yes – he’ll love that.

