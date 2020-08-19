Trump’s attempt to mock Michelle Obama was a self-own of epic proportions

The Democratic National Convention – their party conference, basically – is a virtual affair this year, for obvious reasons, with keynote speakers delivering addresses via video.

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama, gave a widely lauded speech, during which she described Trump as being “in over his head.”

The observation must have stung the thin-skinned President, as he responded by telling a journalist she was in over her head. He was only a heartbeat away from saying “I’m rubber, you’re glue …”

Even more baffling was his attempt to own Michelle Obama by referencing the fact that her speech wasn’t broadcast live.

via GIPHY

These five reactions hammer home that point beautifully.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

If Trump values the authentic speaker-audience connection, he’ll probably enjoy this stand-up piece from David Cross about reasons people give for regretting voting for him.

Yes – he’ll love that.

READ MORE

Donald Trump tweeted “Save the Post Office” and everyone’s irony meters exploded – 11 perfect takedowns

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrabs