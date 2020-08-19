The only 5 reactions you need to Gavin Williamson’s weird tea drinking clip

Is there anything more cringeworthy than politicians trying to show how relatable they are by doing “normal” stuff?

For example …

Amazing what you can rustle up! Maybe some more hot potatoes next! #twoovens pic.twitter.com/gU0vrbuaV2 — James Brokenshire (@JBrokenshire) May 14, 2019

Great to see @DominicRaab focus on how he wants proper protection from redundancy for new/expectant mothers and the start of paid parental leave for dads-all issues raised by @Commonswomequ @MaternityAction @PregnantThenScrewed @WorkingfamUK https://t.co/utFxVzvvnk — Maria_Miller (@MariaMillerUK) May 5, 2019

As if his desk whip photo weren’t enough, the gift that keeps on giving that is the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, added himself to the blursed list with this.

Just. What. Is. Going. On. This is the weirdest bit of political imagery. All credit to @BBCNewsnight for filming this excellent moment. pic.twitter.com/bmrZWmTnkk — Kate Proctor (@Kate_M_Proctor) August 18, 2020

“Hi. I’m Gavin Williamson. You may recognise me from such things as ‘Being sacked by Theresa May for leaking documents’ and ‘Ruining the lives of thousands of children.’“

Of course, people had thoughts.

1.

Gavin Williamson: "I call this one Blue Steel With Cuppa" pic.twitter.com/0fJTXBqgRY — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 19, 2020

2.

Instruction:/ Drink mug tea, like humanity ordinaries. https://t.co/eeTecg9frI — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 18, 2020

3.

He's the only person I know who drinks Sunny Delight from a mug. https://t.co/jOaOJmecfV — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) August 18, 2020

4.

There’s zero chance that cup isn’t filled with blood https://t.co/Zf4Z9ZwSNP — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 18, 2020

5.

What are you talking about? Just a perfectly normal guy having a perfectly normal cuppa Joe. Definitely not a lizard. https://t.co/UqHqXFIfum — Garstonite* (@bririley_70) August 18, 2020

Let’s face it – this reaction from Shaun Keaveny absolutely nails it;

Credit where it’s due, though – at least he can drink from a mug.

Everyone is saying that failed minister @GavinWilliamson is a dick BUT he can drink a mug of tea with ONE HAND, while SITTING ON A DESK! Just let that sink in! Trump is the most powerful and important man in the universe and even HE needs TWO hands to drink a drink https://t.co/4aTA1GhZ5C pic.twitter.com/aR6ftag674 — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) August 18, 2020

