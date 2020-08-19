The only 5 reactions you need to Gavin Williamson’s weird tea drinking clip

Is there anything more cringeworthy than politicians trying to show how relatable they are by doing “normal” stuff?

For example …

As if his desk whip photo weren’t enough, the gift that keeps on giving that is the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, added himself to the blursed list with this.

Hi. I’m Gavin Williamson. You may recognise me from such things as ‘Being sacked by Theresa May for leaking documents’ and ‘Ruining the lives of thousands of children.’

Of course, people had thoughts.

Let’s face it – this reaction from Shaun Keaveny absolutely nails it;

Credit where it’s due, though – at least he can drink from a mug.

