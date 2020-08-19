“That song Elton did about moving his fridge” is a NSFW delight

Elton John‘s bizarre performance of I’m Still Standing has been put to good use by the incredibly talented Darren Dutton, who has turned it into a mini tragedy about how Elton threw his back out moving a fridge.

He should have checked inside the fridge for Boris Johnson.

The original may be a classic, but is it a cautionary tale that might prevent back injuries? No. No, it isn’t.

Twitter loved it as much as we did.

Darren added this update on the process.

Arise, Sir Darren.

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton