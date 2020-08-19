“That song Elton did about moving his fridge” is a NSFW delight
Elton John‘s bizarre performance of I’m Still Standing has been put to good use by the incredibly talented Darren Dutton, who has turned it into a mini tragedy about how Elton threw his back out moving a fridge.
*SOUND ON*
That song Elton did about moving his fridge pic.twitter.com/dMzRJHISMD
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) August 16, 2020
He should have checked inside the fridge for Boris Johnson.
The original may be a classic, but is it a cautionary tale that might prevent back injuries? No. No, it isn’t.
Twitter loved it as much as we did.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say this is one of the best songs he’s ever written. https://t.co/KUfrprn78G
— Alex Morrow (@vblock) August 16, 2020
Genius 😂 https://t.co/f51IIKp35A
— Michael again (@Horwichbloke19) August 16, 2020
@RossOnRasslin finally we know what Elton was singing 🤣
— Michael Quinn (@Quinnlar88) August 17, 2020
Darren added this update on the process.
This looks deceptively simple but you might be surprised how complicated it was; looping a vocal-free section of the original as a backing track; finding lip movements that could be interpreted as something else; writing and dubbing the vocals etc. In short: give me a knighthood. https://t.co/sbB55JkJ0Q
— Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) August 17, 2020
Arise, Sir Darren.
