People shared the pettiest reasons they’ve had for dumping someone – 27 favourites

Most people have experienced a relationship break-up, whether as the dumper or dumpee, and they happen for almost as many reasons as there are relationships.

For example, nobody would blame you for wanting to end a relationship the instant the other person told you how many sleeps there were until Christmas, or if they owned a “Live, Laugh, Love” cushion without a hint of irony.

Stand-up comedian, Joe Heenan, shared one reason he’d felt compelled to break up with someone.

What's the pettiest reason you broke up with someone?

I broke up with a lassie once cause she microwaved bacon — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 18, 2020

Absolutely not petty. Some of the replies were, though. Others were one hundred per cent justified – we’ll leave you to work out which is which.

Not always safe for work.

1.

he refused to follow the very clear census instructions on his 2016 census form and i just knew i couldn't handle that sort of chaotic energy https://t.co/YPLZ2JE8IB — Ruth From Home (@RuthieFizz) August 18, 2020

2.

Their voice sounded a bit like Ann Widdecombe. Not what they said, obviously, but their actual voice. Once I noticed it, that was that. https://t.co/KFfjVXUJct — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 18, 2020

3.

I ghosted someone once because he had a weird thumbs. https://t.co/L2hIHRnHEo — natashaturk (@natashaturk) August 18, 2020

4.

5.

*whispers* because they didn’t walk on the curb side of the pavement…..#whatonearth https://t.co/rz6RWMFkJI — Becky (@beckybeckyb) August 18, 2020

6.

He had small teeth, really small, almost childlike — Rachel Profiling (@casting991) August 18, 2020

7.

She confused money and time. Thought there was 60p in a £ https://t.co/9LBhYvgbrl — Davey Strachan (@daveystrachan) August 18, 2020

8.

He wiggled his bum in a funny way when he walked https://t.co/8It0QAMbDW — Kate Neilan (@Magic_Kitten) August 18, 2020

9.

An argument over whether or not the French passages of War and Peace should be translated into English. https://t.co/G4D2LnFBdB — melissa cox (@mmdotcox) August 18, 2020

10.

He had a thing about air fresheners, everywhere in his flat — Wilma Crichton (@crichton_wilma) August 18, 2020

11.

He made me watch Troy and kept reciting awful lines of it. — Miranda Dickinson (@wurdsmyth) August 18, 2020

12.

I broke up with someone after 2 months because he yelled at a friend of mine in the middle of the street because she enjoyed the Twilight movies https://t.co/kSL8pksbRr — the bog roll cake (@alexeptable) August 18, 2020

13.

He talked in baby talk. I can still hear him saying “hahht chawwwkitt” instead of “hot chocolate”. NO. — Karin Sullivan (@karink23) August 18, 2020

14.