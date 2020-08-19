People shared the pettiest reasons they’ve had for dumping someone – 27 favourites
Most people have experienced a relationship break-up, whether as the dumper or dumpee, and they happen for almost as many reasons as there are relationships.
For example, nobody would blame you for wanting to end a relationship the instant the other person told you how many sleeps there were until Christmas, or if they owned a “Live, Laugh, Love” cushion without a hint of irony.
Stand-up comedian, Joe Heenan, shared one reason he’d felt compelled to break up with someone.
What's the pettiest reason you broke up with someone?
I broke up with a lassie once cause she microwaved bacon
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 18, 2020
Absolutely not petty. Some of the replies were, though. Others were one hundred per cent justified – we’ll leave you to work out which is which.
Not always safe for work.
1.
he refused to follow the very clear census instructions on his 2016 census form and i just knew i couldn't handle that sort of chaotic energy https://t.co/YPLZ2JE8IB
— Ruth From Home (@RuthieFizz) August 18, 2020
2.
Their voice sounded a bit like Ann Widdecombe. Not what they said, obviously, but their actual voice. Once I noticed it, that was that. https://t.co/KFfjVXUJct
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 18, 2020
3.
I ghosted someone once because he had a weird thumbs. https://t.co/L2hIHRnHEo
— natashaturk (@natashaturk) August 18, 2020
4.
Naff cufflinks. https://t.co/sl3fWBzf8b
— Alexa Wilson (@AlexaDWilson) August 18, 2020
5.
*whispers* because they didn’t walk on the curb side of the pavement…..#whatonearth https://t.co/rz6RWMFkJI
— Becky (@beckybeckyb) August 18, 2020
6.
He had small teeth, really small, almost childlike
— Rachel Profiling (@casting991) August 18, 2020
7.
She confused money and time. Thought there was 60p in a £ https://t.co/9LBhYvgbrl
— Davey Strachan (@daveystrachan) August 18, 2020
8.
He wiggled his bum in a funny way when he walked https://t.co/8It0QAMbDW
— Kate Neilan (@Magic_Kitten) August 18, 2020
9.
An argument over whether or not the French passages of War and Peace should be translated into English. https://t.co/G4D2LnFBdB
— melissa cox (@mmdotcox) August 18, 2020
10.
He had a thing about air fresheners, everywhere in his flat
— Wilma Crichton (@crichton_wilma) August 18, 2020
11.
He made me watch Troy and kept reciting awful lines of it.
— Miranda Dickinson (@wurdsmyth) August 18, 2020
12.
I broke up with someone after 2 months because he yelled at a friend of mine in the middle of the street because she enjoyed the Twilight movies https://t.co/kSL8pksbRr
— the bog roll cake (@alexeptable) August 18, 2020
13.
He talked in baby talk. I can still hear him saying “hahht chawwwkitt” instead of “hot chocolate”. NO.
— Karin Sullivan (@karink23) August 18, 2020
14.
I once dated somebody who worked in Lush. I’m sensitive to perfumes so I’d sneeze, cough and stream my eyes every time we met. I soon told him it was an issue but he wouldn’t give up Lush products. I couldn’t be with a man who valued a Jumping Juniper shampoo bar more than me. https://t.co/RTeRK17gKQ
— Anthony O'Shaughnessy (@anthonyshock) August 18, 2020