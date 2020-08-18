Is this the most guilty-looking – but cute – dog of all time?
This video of a beautiful golden retriever retrieving something has gone viral because – well, just look at it.
@tracigrimsley
That face!
As well as having 6.6 million views on TikTok, Traci Grimley’s video was shared on Twitter, where it currently has another 4.4 million.
I have never seen a dog look so guilty pic.twitter.com/Oj1oqihafe
— Fuck the Secret Police (@QuayMatt) August 15, 2020
The clip grabbed people’s attention.
my spirit animal https://t.co/6MTh75ERB6
— SnoFawks (@SnoFawks) August 16, 2020
@TeganMH This is you catching me doing literally anything untoward in the kitchen https://t.co/YBo9qWbwXW
— Paul F Verhoeven (@paulverhoeven) August 16, 2020
Love this dog
— Stu Schwartz (@StuntmanStu) August 16, 2020
Who wouldn’t forgive that lovely face anything?
Source @tracigrimsley