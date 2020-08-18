Is this the most guilty-looking – but cute – dog of all time?

This video of a beautiful golden retriever retrieving something has gone viral because – well, just look at it.

That face!

As well as having 6.6 million views on TikTok, Traci Grimley’s video was shared on Twitter, where it currently has another 4.4 million.

The clip grabbed people’s attention.

Who wouldn’t forgive that lovely face anything?

