Is this the most guilty-looking – but cute – dog of all time?

This video of a beautiful golden retriever retrieving something has gone viral because – well, just look at it.

That face!

As well as having 6.6 million views on TikTok, Traci Grimley’s video was shared on Twitter, where it currently has another 4.4 million.

I have never seen a dog look so guilty pic.twitter.com/Oj1oqihafe — Fuck the Secret Police (@QuayMatt) August 15, 2020

The clip grabbed people’s attention.

@TeganMH This is you catching me doing literally anything untoward in the kitchen https://t.co/YBo9qWbwXW — Paul F Verhoeven (@paulverhoeven) August 16, 2020

Love this dog — Stu Schwartz (@StuntmanStu) August 16, 2020

Who wouldn’t forgive that lovely face anything?

READ MORE

13 guilty looking dogs who thought they’d got away with it

Source @tracigrimsley Image @tracigrimsley