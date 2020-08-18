The government was forced into a U-turn on ‘exam’ grades – 17 A* reactions

After days of chaos, heartache and widespread protest, the government has backed down over the use of its controversial algorithm, which had seen 40 per cent of A-levels awarded a grade below the expected one – some by a considerable margin.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, had criticised Scotland’s Education Department for a similar U-turn the previous week, giving his assurance that he wouldn’t do the same.

Students will now be awarded whichever is higher out of the grade already awarded and that predicted by their school or college.

Twitter had a lot to say about it – and it was all good.

LOL – just kidding.

