The government was forced into a U-turn on ‘exam’ grades – 17 A* reactions

After days of chaos, heartache and widespread protest, the government has backed down over the use of its controversial algorithm, which had seen 40 per cent of A-levels awarded a grade below the expected one – some by a considerable margin.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, had criticised Scotland’s Education Department for a similar U-turn the previous week, giving his assurance that he wouldn’t do the same.

‘Can you give a cast-iron guarantee, triple-locked, if you will that you will not be forced into an embarrassing u-turn?’ ‘Absolutely’ says minister who’s just been forced to u-turn but is absolutely nowhere to be seen

Students will now be awarded whichever is higher out of the grade already awarded and that predicted by their school or college.

Twitter had a lot to say about it – and it was all good.

LOL – just kidding.

Congratulations Tories for doing a u-turn on exams. All it took was seeing it fail in Scotland, doing it anyway, breaking the hearts of thousands of distressed kids in the middle of a pandemic and days of everybody calling you dickheads for you to do the right thing. Respect. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 17, 2020

If only there had been a country quite close to England that had gone through this exams grades u-turn quite recently that our government could have learnt from to avoid days of distress for students and the problems of uni places being taken up before the grades were changed — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) August 17, 2020

Having seen how well the government have handled A Level results I feel confident we’ll all be fine with the far bigger challenges when the transition period ends. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: Gavin Williamson downgraded from A*** to C***. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) August 17, 2020

This government U turn was originally a B turn. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 17, 2020

For a second there I thought even the Coronavirus was pissed off with the way the Tories have handled the exam results pic.twitter.com/gID8WD48mI — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 17, 2020

I have listened to many distressing stories over the last few days, but one in particular has moved me to action. It was the story of a man who might not get to enjoy his holiday in peace if he doesn’t agree to a U-turn.#whereIsBoris #UTurn — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: Government says “Fuck It” and sells entire Education system to America. — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) August 17, 2020

