Our 12 favourite funny things people said about this photo of Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson has been doing the rounds of the various news outlets who want to talk about his department’s U-turn on A-level grades, and it’s fair to say it’s been a squirmfest of epic proportions.

Just as squirmy was the fact that he decided to mark the occasion with a photo, shared here by photographer Stefan Rousseau, who beautifully captured the moments after the humiliating climb-down.

Photo du jour: Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson in his office at the Dept for Education today after announcing a change in the way A-Level grades will be awarded. By Stefan Rousseau/PA pic.twitter.com/yI3ICFEMBR — Stefan Rousseau (@StefanRousseau) August 17, 2020

Kudos to Stefan for filtering out so much Frank Spencer. Inevitably, Twitter had a few jokes to make.

These were our favourites.

1.

Who does a photoshoot after a gigantic balls up. Absolutely fucked these spreadsheets lads, somebody fetch the Nikon. https://t.co/DT26RdVaoi — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 17, 2020

2.

He's completely naked underneath that desk… https://t.co/EABwCzTxnX — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 17, 2020

3.

Omg now there's a man who is robust and reliable in his u-turns ammirite? 😍LOOK HOW SHINY IT ALL IS. https://t.co/3dzUmupnxV — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 17, 2020

4.

Interesting to see the fan in this photo, just before the shit hit it. https://t.co/dUtAteKyn0 — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 17, 2020

5.

Gavin Williamson, seen here just before realising that someone had stolen his curtains. pic.twitter.com/UFQqpKe61w — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) August 17, 2020

6.

"Can you clear your desk, Gavin?"

"If I take a long enough run up, Dominic " pic.twitter.com/jafvIzG8WB — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) August 17, 2020

7.

"If you’re going to be angry, if you don’t mind being angry down the centre of the table. When this meeting is over, I’m taking this table back. It’s bloody useless." pic.twitter.com/wK56LAqt61 — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) August 17, 2020

8.

You’re not Indiana Jones, you’re a very naughty boy. pic.twitter.com/O3yda2O5ZS — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) August 17, 2020

9.

the location of the cup is going to annoy me forever, it's too far away for his hand to reach easily if it's decorative he's got the blank side showing why gav why is the cup there having a mare here lad https://t.co/V8lXVMcqxM — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) August 17, 2020

10.

Shouldn't take him long to clear that desk… https://t.co/eBTD1AvqrN — Chris Miller (@chrismiller_uk) August 17, 2020

11.

Gavin is posing with a whip because he's a desk jockey not as some are saying, because he likes to cosplay as Indiana Jones. https://t.co/CWfuaDROfW — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) August 17, 2020

12.

Can’t see the algorithm “until only last week” if you DON’T HAVE A FUCKING COMPUTER IN YOUR OFFICE. https://t.co/mwwX0RlfZh — Jack Underwood (@underwood_jack) August 17, 2020

AJC came up with a theory behind the release of the photo.

If this photo was taken yesterday it’s very sinister. It reminds Tory MP’s – who might be thinking of calling for his resignation – that he used to be chief whip and all their sordid secrets are still in his little red book. It’s ‘Peaky Blinders’ meets ‘Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em’ pic.twitter.com/vYjWjLlrA6 — AJC (@Gingerclaret) August 18, 2020

