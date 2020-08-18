This Facebook wind-up went in increasingly frustrating circles and it’s absolutely glorious

Sir Michael – @Michael1979 on Twitter – has a real gift for winding up Facebook users with perfectly worded misunderstandings. This recent discussion about underage drinking might be the best example yet.

Discussed underage drinking on Facebook today. Came pretty close to making some new friends 👍 pic.twitter.com/Jkg33btouh — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) August 17, 2020

Somewhere on Facebook, Jamie is saying “You won’t believe the idiot I’ve been speaking to about underage drinking.”

Here’s what Twitter thought of Sir Michael’s top trolling.

The last line https://t.co/K48n1Tlj8J — Diarmuid Lyng (@diarmuidlyng) August 17, 2020

Seeing these posts is like getting a present in the mail. — John (@DC_Union_Thug) August 17, 2020

You are the greatest wind-up merchant to ever wind. Never change. — Eoghan McDermott (@eoghanmcdermo) August 17, 2020

You’re better off without friends like Jackie and Jamie! I’ve never come across such small mindedness. They are looking at 5 year olds through rose tinted specs and have no idea of how conniving these little scamps can be. — Dom Dear (@northbankbloke) August 17, 2020

The very funny Jayne Sharp was horrified by the level of suspicion.

Has this Jamie chap ever even been 5?! Or 22?! Seems like he has no grasp on reality. If I was 5 and showed him my ID, I’d be thoroughly peeved if I had to leave the shop without my White Lightening! — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) August 17, 2020

His lack of understanding of the law is embarrassing, imo. If you're 5 but you have a fake ID that says you're 22, you're legally 22. Everyone knows that — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) August 17, 2020

Sounds completely plausible. Adam Booth had a question.

Sacha baron Cohen says he is now too recognisable to do some undercover characters. I wonder if you get recognised for some wind ups? — adam booth (@adambooth3) August 17, 2020

Funny you should say that pic.twitter.com/3SBXWBNeDv — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) August 17, 2020

We truly hope Sir Michael’s internet fame doesn’t rob us of this comedy gold.

