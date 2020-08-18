This Facebook wind-up went in increasingly frustrating circles and it’s absolutely glorious

Sir Michael@Michael1979 on Twitter – has a real gift for winding up Facebook users with perfectly worded misunderstandings. This recent discussion about underage drinking might be the best example yet.

Somewhere on Facebook, Jamie is saying “You won’t believe the idiot I’ve been speaking to about underage drinking.

Here’s what Twitter thought of Sir Michael’s top trolling.

The very funny Jayne Sharp was horrified by the level of suspicion.

Sounds completely plausible. Adam Booth had a question.

We truly hope Sir Michael’s internet fame doesn’t rob us of this comedy gold.

Source Sir Michael Image Sir Michael, @johnnymcclung on Unsplash