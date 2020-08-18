Donald Trump tweeted “Save the Post Office” and everyone’s irony meters exploded – 11 perfect takedowns

After months of trying to persuade US voters that mail-in ballots would be subject to huge levels of fraud, Donald Trump began defunding the US Postal Service and replaced the Postmaster General with someone seemingly intent on dismantling the institution.

It led to speculation that he was deliberately crippling the service to prevent mail-in ballots.

In one of those “Did he just say the quiet part out loud?” moments, Trump admitted it.

Barack Obama even stepped in to highlight the importance of a functioning USPS.

Kumail Nanjiani reminisced about a working Post Office.

You can imagine people’s surprise, then, when on Monday evening, the President tweeted this:

These were our favourite reactions.

