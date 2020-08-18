Donald Trump tweeted “Save the Post Office” and everyone’s irony meters exploded – 11 perfect takedowns

After months of trying to persuade US voters that mail-in ballots would be subject to huge levels of fraud, Donald Trump began defunding the US Postal Service and replaced the Postmaster General with someone seemingly intent on dismantling the institution.

It led to speculation that he was deliberately crippling the service to prevent mail-in ballots.

Stealing all the mailboxes to make sure you become president sounds like the plot of a Dr. Seuss book. — Yehudi "FUN FUN FUN" Mercado (@ymercado) August 15, 2020

On a scale of "when will we know that our democracy is in serious trouble?", an incumbent autocrat dismantling the national postal service in front of your eyes to prevent you voting is… well… a bit of a flag I reckon….. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 15, 2020

In one of those “Did he just say the quiet part out loud?” moments, Trump admitted it.

Trump this morning why he won’t fund US Postal Service. “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots … But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.” pic.twitter.com/73NBmSnoNC — The Recount (@therecount) August 13, 2020

Barack Obama even stepped in to highlight the importance of a functioning USPS.

Everyone depends on the USPS. Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open. They can't be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020

Kumail Nanjiani reminisced about a working Post Office.

I’m old enough to remember restaurants, bars, theaters, outside and the post office. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 14, 2020

You can imagine people’s surprise, then, when on Monday evening, the President tweeted this:

SAVE THE POST OFFICE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

These were our favourite reactions.

1.

This is like Bowser saying SAVE THE PRINCESS https://t.co/Fk7a4Atfs7 — Brian Altano (@agentbizzle) August 17, 2020

2.

3.

Wait till this guy finds out what the President of the United States has been doing https://t.co/IMpEH7BPpp — Jamie McKelvie (@McKelvie) August 17, 2020

4.