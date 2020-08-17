Yellowstone National Park got one of the most unreasonable complaints of all time

Like any good holiday destination, Yellowstone National Park Lodges asks guests for feedback.

They can then use visitors’ comments to improve their experience with, for example, extra blankets in the cabins, clearer instructions for using the facilities, more bears …wait, what?

Our visit was wonderful but we never saw any bears. Please train your bears to be where guests can see them. This was an expensive trip to not get to see bears.

We’re sure they’ll get right on that.

In much the same vein, Reddit user monkeyhind shared this story.

I used to work in a US national park office. By late summer the surrounding waterfalls were dried up. We had a visitor come in to ask what time we turned the waterfalls on.

And another, from icerevolution21

Former northern lights tour guide from Iceland here. I could not believe how many times I had to explain to (mostly American) tourists that the aurora borealis was in fact the result of solar activity and NOT something we could flip on and off like a light switch.

We can only conclude that people leave their brains at home when they go on holiday.

Customer complaint of the week

