The photo on this “giant rat” article is straight out of a 1950s sci-fi film – the only 5 reactions you need

A recent Liverpool Echo article reported on very large rats apparently terrorising the residents of the Litherland area of Liverpool.

One man described a rat he’d seen as being so big he’d initially mistaken it for a rabbit, and that’s what led to this extraordinary take from the New York Post.

The journalist who’d written the original piece, Kate Lally, was as amused by the bizarre image as you’d expect.

I am absolutely creased here https://t.co/nh6ER1M10c — Kate Lynch. BLM🖤 (@katelallyx) August 16, 2020

Rob, or @Glitterbeard_, asked the question on all our minds.

How big do you think rabbits are https://t.co/mgsQvRaIg1 — Rob (@Glitterbeard_) August 16, 2020

These five reactions say everything that needs to be said.

1.

Klopp has just signed the one on the left as a spare left back. Big lad, but scurries down the wing like a good'un. https://t.co/qG2nVEzgkd — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 16, 2020

2.

who had giant rats for 2020 bingo https://t.co/hiomcnrUPT — Liz (@Maristlizard) August 16, 2020

3.

.@CNN could you check if this photo has been doctored? https://t.co/AfZjOCDiC5 — pouncing david (@abracaddavid) August 16, 2020

4.

Welp, crossing Liverpool off my list of places to live if Trump wins the election. — Lauren – 79 Days – Blincoe (@laurenblincoe) August 15, 2020

5.

This is not photo shopped. Ratzilla is real. Ratzilla is dangerous. May God have mercy on our souls. https://t.co/BTqHvqVNDU — Zack Czajkowski (@ZackCz) August 16, 2020

However, the people of Liverpool can rest easy in their beds – it’s sorted.

Not on my watch. https://t.co/X5NE3MVJiM — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) August 16, 2020

via Gfycat

Source New York Post H/T Liverpool Echo Image New York Post