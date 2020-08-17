The photo on this “giant rat” article is straight out of a 1950s sci-fi film – the only 5 reactions you need

A recent Liverpool Echo article reported on very large rats apparently terrorising the residents of the Litherland area of Liverpool.

One man described a rat he’d seen as being so big he’d initially mistaken it for a rabbit, and that’s what led to this extraordinary take from the New York Post.

The journalist who’d written the original piece, Kate Lally, was as amused by the bizarre image as you’d expect.

Rob, or @Glitterbeard_, asked the question on all our minds.

These five reactions say everything that needs to be said.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

However, the people of Liverpool can rest easy in their beds – it’s sorted.

via Gfycat

