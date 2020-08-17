The photo on this “giant rat” article is straight out of a 1950s sci-fi film – the only 5 reactions you need
A recent Liverpool Echo article reported on very large rats apparently terrorising the residents of the Litherland area of Liverpool.
One man described a rat he’d seen as being so big he’d initially mistaken it for a rabbit, and that’s what led to this extraordinary take from the New York Post.
Rabbit-sized rats terrify Liverpool residents: 'They've taken over' https://t.co/yj2kh2RwC7 pic.twitter.com/qBo6R0H5qH
— New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2020
The journalist who’d written the original piece, Kate Lally, was as amused by the bizarre image as you’d expect.
I am absolutely creased here https://t.co/nh6ER1M10c
— Kate Lynch. BLM🖤 (@katelallyx) August 16, 2020
Rob, or @Glitterbeard_, asked the question on all our minds.
How big do you think rabbits are https://t.co/mgsQvRaIg1
— Rob (@Glitterbeard_) August 16, 2020
These five reactions say everything that needs to be said.
1.
Klopp has just signed the one on the left as a spare left back. Big lad, but scurries down the wing like a good'un. https://t.co/qG2nVEzgkd
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) August 16, 2020
2.
who had giant rats for 2020 bingo https://t.co/hiomcnrUPT
— Liz (@Maristlizard) August 16, 2020
3.
.@CNN could you check if this photo has been doctored? https://t.co/AfZjOCDiC5
— pouncing david (@abracaddavid) August 16, 2020
4.
Welp, crossing Liverpool off my list of places to live if Trump wins the election.
— Lauren – 79 Days – Blincoe (@laurenblincoe) August 15, 2020
5.
This is not photo shopped. Ratzilla is real. Ratzilla is dangerous. May God have mercy on our souls. https://t.co/BTqHvqVNDU
— Zack Czajkowski (@ZackCz) August 16, 2020
However, the people of Liverpool can rest easy in their beds – it’s sorted.
Not on my watch. https://t.co/X5NE3MVJiM
— Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) August 16, 2020
Source New York Post H/T Liverpool Echo Image New York Post