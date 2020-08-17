Lower your blood pressure with our top 10 tweets about the pandemic

This weekend saw travellers clamour to make it back to the UK from France, The Netherlands and Malta, among other holiday destinations, before the requirement to self-quarantine for 14 days became compulsory.

It didn’t help that Grant Shapps initially told people the rule took effect on Sunday, when it actually began at 4 o’clock in the morning on Saturday.

They should have asked Michael Green – he seems more organised.

The French quarantine is just one aspect of the coronavirus crisis on people’s minds right now.

Public anger at sudden introduction of French quarantine, after Piers Morgan reveals it’s forced him to return to the UK. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) August 14, 2020

I was SO smug about being single and happy before lockdown. Now though, I’ll make eye contact with a human being at traffic lights and I’m ‘WOW! THAT was a CONNECTION! WE shall be WED!’ — Shaparak Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) August 16, 2020

New Zealand has 5 new cases of Covid19 – goes into lockdown The U.K has over 1000 cases of Covid19 per day-

Kids in school & you can go bowling — joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 15, 2020

Just got the newsletter through from the Residents’ Association, and they’re all working very hard to make sure the scarecrow festival can go ahead this year so that’s taken a fucking huge weight off my mind. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 14, 2020

The library is charging me late fees for a book. I can't return the book because the library has closed early due to covid. The library has also blocked the self-service drop-off due to covid. The book is Catch-22. — Nick Douglas (@toomuchnick) August 8, 2020

Oh, so NOW we’re being sympathetic for desperate people crossing the channel? MAKE YOUR DAMN MIND UP. pic.twitter.com/SUEsdM2cVq — Beau(cial distancing) (@DrBeauBeaumont) August 15, 2020

*sexting with TC in 2020 She: Are you picturing me naked right now Me: Maybe She: Go Wash your hands first — ʎɐɥɔ…⚖️ (@Chay_Raghu) August 14, 2020

No it was something else pic.twitter.com/wDvfVUrzU4 — josh 'Letterman' (oldfriend99) (@oldfriend99) August 13, 2020

This is the origin story for the Dark Universe reboot of Phantom of the Opera https://t.co/z3TiEaNfph — henno (@jrhennessy) August 12, 2020

What better way to avoid a massive influx of COVID-19 from abroad than declaring a short notice change in quarantine rules forcing people onto cramped boats and ferries in one go? — Dave Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@WelshGasDoc) August 15, 2020

