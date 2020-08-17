Public Health England is to be replaced by a new body led by Dido Harding – 11 robust responses

After a series of disastrous revelations and statistics relating to their handling of the UK’s response to Covid-19, Public health England is to be scrapped.

The important government update was released by the Telegraph’s Christopher Hope via a Twitter thread, beginning at 9:34 on Saturday night.

EXCLUSIVE Sunday @Telegraph splash

Public Health England will be scrapped and replaced by a new body to protect country against a pandemic next month.

Matt Hancock to merge Covid-19 work of PHE with NHS Test and Trace to create National Institute for Health Protection. 1/ — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) August 15, 2020

The thread, like the article it heralded, explained that PHE’s replacement would be a new institute which would be formed by bringing science elements from the defunct body and combining them with the Test and Trace facilities – probably under the leadership of Test and Trace’s current head, Dido Harding.

Some people were thrilled by the news.

A lot more weren’t. Here are some of the best responses we saw.

They’re doing that thing again. Announcing major policy decisions on Sat night via friendly hack. PHE being axed. Utter failure that is Test & Trace enlarged & superboosted. Dido ‘whoops-I-lost-your-data’ Harding in top job. A nation’s health. In hands of tiny group of cronies https://t.co/QRSodcVbIY — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) August 15, 2020

Government to scrap Public Health England and merge it into NHS Test and Trace which is great news as the latter has been an absolutely world-beating success. https://t.co/nHfhn95nAj — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 15, 2020

Dido Harding is uniquely qualified to run this replacement for Public Health England. Not only has she overseen the shambolic test and trace operation and the massive data breach at TalkTalk, but she's married to a Tory MP who wants to scrap the NHS. https://t.co/QUv1080tav — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 16, 2020

Surely even the government must know by now with their record this will be a disaster. But I suppose we can already predict it’ll be a shell company in Barbados owned by Matt Hancock’s second wife or something and she lists it on companies house as ‘a chicken farm.’ https://t.co/XEqn9dVuJY — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) August 15, 2020

just because someone has messed things up before it doesn't necessarily mean they will… ah Dido Harding? sorry then yes it will be an absolute cataclysmic disaster — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) August 16, 2020

What could possibly go wrong? https://t.co/t7dqEWdyi3 — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) August 15, 2020

