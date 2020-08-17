‘Explaining 2020 to a coma patient’ is the hilariously brutal sketch we didn’t even know we needed

Let’s face it – 2020 has been wall-to-wall skip fires and it’s not even three quarters done yet, but imagine if someone had somehow missed it all and needed filling in on a few facts.

How might that look?

“Did I miss the Olympics?” “We all did.”

Trey Kennedy‘s sketch takes a brutal turn, but then – so did 2020.

A YouTube user named Lusty Leopard had this observation.

“Funny thing is he only covered about 40 percent of the horrible things that have happened thus far into the year.”

