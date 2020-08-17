Simply the 10 funniest things people said about this dog’s dinner of a cooked breakfast

People speak in hushed tones of the Cream First or Second Scone Wars, not to mention the Battle of Defining Jaffa Cakes, so it will come as no surprise that when someone made a dog’s dinner of a full English breakfast, tweeters reached for the pitchforks.

Here’s the offending item.

Full English by Jessica O pic.twitter.com/zpihMon7o9 — Rate My Plate (@ratemyplatenow) August 15, 2020

And this was the main problem.

Who the fcuk has peas on a full English A psychopath, that’s who https://t.co/dHVv4y1K9i — Scouse Colossus (@ScouseColossus) August 15, 2020

These were our favourite reactions.

Imagine carrying a child for 9 months for them to grow up and put peas on a full English https://t.co/Omle1IefJZ — Tom (@tommykieran22) August 16, 2020

Does anyone know a good human rights lawyer? https://t.co/Za4Qs24w1G — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 15, 2020

Burn it all to the ground. https://t.co/edYQGRGoex — Dave Turner (@mrdaveturner) August 15, 2020

In what hellish universe created by an insane, merciless god which thrives on misery and suffering would fucking peas be included in a full fucking English ALONG WITH FUCKING BEANS? https://t.co/otod55LHqI — Luke Walker (@lukewalkerbooks) August 16, 2020

Every day when I wake up, I thank the lord I'm Welsh. #PEASandBEANS https://t.co/gUXj2CJvqJ — Jay (@ArthBychan) August 16, 2020

This is outright offensive. Who has peas on a full English https://t.co/TCPPAUyAFA — Tom Walker (@IamTomWalker) August 15, 2020

I’m still angry at this. So dangerous. If those beans and peas touch, the universe will implode. https://t.co/PZXp9nbYgd — Paul (@GforGinner) August 16, 2020

Jessica O is an absolute pervert https://t.co/1n2CEB6FH6 — Kayleigh (@kylghlzbth) August 15, 2020

Sorry Jessica O, but peas on a Full English is a hate crime. https://t.co/29h6cTopBd — Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) August 16, 2020

While most people were losing it over the peas, Paul Bernal had a very different concern.

Hash browns? Delete your account. https://t.co/diB4zScdoy — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) August 15, 2020

There was also this …

Square plate wanker — Rupert Frere (@Rupert_Frere) August 15, 2020

Last word …honestly.

Something that pisses me off here is people who think they’re superior to others when it comes to full English breakfasts. UrGh baKEd bEAnS

yOuR bACoN isN’t cRiSpy eNoUgh

mUShrOOmS! YuK

YOuR yOLk iS tOO rUNny

toMatoEs🤢 Just STFU and let people eat their fry up how they want it — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) August 16, 2020

Look, all we are saying is give peas a chance.

Source Rate My Plate Image Rate My Plate