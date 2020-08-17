You won’t see a better way of dealing with unsolicited NSFW pics than this

It’s a sad fact that most women on Twitter, anecdotally, have received unsolicited and unwanted NSFW pictures via Direct Message.

There’s a tried and tested ‘report, block, move on’ policy practised by many people, but one woman found something with a little more kick.

Fruity Nessa shared the screenshots of her triumph.

Remember – not safe for work!

I don't typically post dms but I was really proud of this one. pic.twitter.com/oDgLXeI8ho — Fruity Nessa 🍍 (@FruityNesa) August 12, 2020

Should you wish to use the idea, here’s the text.

“This is an automated message generated by the Twitter team. Your image has been found to be a violation of 42 U.S.C. § 1283 (2020). An image you sent has been scanned by our AI Bot and was flagged as an unsolicited picture. Your account is scheduled to be reported to the police. Our bot is currently in BETA testing; sometimes it makes mistakes. If you believe this message was in error, reply “HELP” Otherwise, you will be contacted by your local authorities within 24hrs.“

Here’s what Twitter thought of the idea.

I adore this and am going to use it myself on future dangers. — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) August 13, 2020

Hands down the best response to an unsolicited dick pic I've ever seen. Take a bow. https://t.co/Zj1rS7EBAR — Shmariana Shmande (@ShmarianaGrande) August 12, 2020

As a guy, I feel somewhat responsible for insuring this toxic masculinity comes to an end. I love your response. Thanks for sharing! — Nicholas Beatrice (@nich_usde) August 12, 2020

I could feel the despair in that "HELP", i hope they learned a lesson. — BRET (@BretMeasor) August 12, 2020

In conclusion …

Excellent. If you send dick pics, remember that you are a dick. https://t.co/dIRI3YougW — Ian Seabrook (@HubNutVids) August 14, 2020

