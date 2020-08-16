Simply 9 withering responses to the Mail’s Covid Cluedo front page

In spite of the fact that shortly before he became ill, we all heard Boris Johnson boasting about not following the government’s advice to avoid shaking hands, the Mail on Sunday came up with a fairly out-there theory – even for the Mail.

The Marxist henchman in question being Jeremy Corbyn‘s Director of Strategy and Communication, Seumas Milne, in case you didn’t recognise him.

Sooooooooo – the coronavirus that ran through a crowded House of Commons and into Whitehall was a Communist plot. Got it.

Twitter treated it with the scorn it deserves.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To sum up:

Source Mail On Sunday Image Mail On Sunday