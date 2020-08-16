Simply 9 withering responses to the Mail’s Covid Cluedo front page

In spite of the fact that shortly before he became ill, we all heard Boris Johnson boasting about not following the government’s advice to avoid shaking hands, the Mail on Sunday came up with a fairly out-there theory – even for the Mail.

The Marxist henchman in question being Jeremy Corbyn‘s Director of Strategy and Communication, Seumas Milne, in case you didn’t recognise him.

Sooooooooo – the coronavirus that ran through a crowded House of Commons and into Whitehall was a Communist plot. Got it.

Twitter treated it with the scorn it deserves.

Is coronavirus a pic.twitter.com/QS0SrM4zPj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 15, 2020

This is your brain on rabid partisanship https://t.co/loPBgTC7Mb — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) August 15, 2020

This reads like one of those joke Daily Mail headline generators… The actual *what* now? DID CORBYN’S MARXIST GIVE BORIS AND CUMMINGS VIRUS? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/f98zC5DXBH — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) August 16, 2020

Oh my god. This is somehow more unhinged than I ever expected the discourse to get and yet I'm so unsurprised. https://t.co/z3QKChUTIu — Sinan Kose (@TheSinanKose) August 15, 2020

I mean yes, it’s possible. But the piece is written as if the nation’s favourite Old Wykehamist useful idiot had actually been repurposed as a bioweapon. pic.twitter.com/zy1smMEUG7 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 16, 2020

This is preferable to blaming Muslims like they were the other week https://t.co/iM2y4MQVh2 — Abi Wilkinson (@AbiWilks) August 15, 2020

To sum up:

TOMORROW: Oh. I see. It wasn’t a reckless Boris Johnson shaking hands with infected patients or an obstinate Dominic Cummings ignoring the rules… it was a MARXIST in NUMBER TEN with CORONAVIRUS. That makes much more sense.#TomorrowsPapersToday #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/wqhwjhAfj4 — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) August 15, 2020

