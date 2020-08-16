Russell Brand mansplained Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP – 12 stunning takedowns

Rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion really put the cat among the pigeons with their new release ‘WAP’, which isn’t a techno anthem on the merits of web browsers, but an explicit riff on female sexuality with a video to match.

WAP stands for Wet Ass P****y, in case you were still thinking along the Wireless Application Protocol lines.

The internet has been awash with people arguing over the song’s merits, but they need argue no longer – the voice of authority on how female artists express their creativity has entered the fray.

And that expert is …Russell Brand.

There’s a full-length version here that runs at a little more than 17 minutes, if you fancy it.

Some of Brand’s hot takes include:

If male hip hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality… and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency …it’s an emulation of a template that already exists and is established by males.

The mainstream is not about …the wallpaper of the culture war.

The feeling I felt wasn’t particularly distinct from what I would get from watching more conventional erotic content, so if the result is the same then how distinct is the process?

He used the career of Margaret Thatcher as an analogy to explain why the rap video isn’t compatible with Feminism, just so we know he’s really put some thought into this.

That’s cleared that up, then.

His comments, not to mention his conviction that his opinion had to be heard by the world, went down as well as you’d expect. These reactions say it all.

Comedian and actor, Rosie Holt, anticipated Brand’s forthcoming book with probably a whole chapter dedicated to WAP.

