Russell Brand mansplained Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP – 12 stunning takedowns

Rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion really put the cat among the pigeons with their new release ‘WAP’, which isn’t a techno anthem on the merits of web browsers, but an explicit riff on female sexuality with a video to match.

WAP stands for Wet Ass P****y, in case you were still thinking along the Wireless Application Protocol lines.

The internet has been awash with people arguing over the song’s merits, but they need argue no longer – the voice of authority on how female artists express their creativity has entered the fray.

And that expert is …Russell Brand.

Reacting to #WAP – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's controversial new music video…

What do you think of this analysis…?

Full video: https://t.co/68ts6ZsZuw pic.twitter.com/hblm4kQvr4 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) August 14, 2020

There’s a full-length version here that runs at a little more than 17 minutes, if you fancy it.

Some of Brand’s hot takes include:

“If male hip hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality… and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency …it’s an emulation of a template that already exists and is established by males.”

“The mainstream is not about …the wallpaper of the culture war.”

“The feeling I felt wasn’t particularly distinct from what I would get from watching more conventional erotic content, so if the result is the same then how distinct is the process?”

He used the career of Margaret Thatcher as an analogy to explain why the rap video isn’t compatible with Feminism, just so we know he’s really put some thought into this.

That’s cleared that up, then.

His comments, not to mention his conviction that his opinion had to be heard by the world, went down as well as you’d expect. These reactions say it all.

1.

Let’s all remember this pontificating because it’s not going to age well. https://t.co/cufIuERZVH — Kiri Pr'chard-McLean (@kiripritchardmc) August 14, 2020

2.

So Russell wants to be taken seriously when he makes a video with his tits out, but the same doesn’t go for Meg and Cardi because…? https://t.co/WUwIse1FSO — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 15, 2020

3.

not russell brand building his entire career on being a shagger and thej turning around to say “THAT’S ONLY OKAY WHEN I DO IT” https://t.co/PdR5kjIxZi — G 🧢 (@oneofthosefaces) August 15, 2020

4.

Congratulations to Russell Brand for mansplaining to women how they should enjoy WAP & their own sexuality. pic.twitter.com/SlXZuFEUc1 — Achy Breaky JenBren (@jenbren1976) August 15, 2020

5.

I haven't attended a party since February but this video has somehow magically transported me to being trapped in a corner by a man at an afters https://t.co/Ph9KC02PVn — Zing Tsjeng (@misszing) August 15, 2020

6.

I think my favorite part of this is the title “feminist masterpiece or porn” as if those are the ONLY two categories things can be https://t.co/LbIsqAf6mH — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) August 15, 2020





7.

The fact Russell Brand thinks women displaying sexuality is them emulating men, rather than seeing them as equally sexual beings really summarises the problem with this take imo https://t.co/g96LEss64e — H (@_hayleydeans) August 15, 2020

8.

I really don’t want to be taught feminism by Russell Brand. But I look forward to Louis CK’s thoughts on why Beyoncé is getting it all wrong. https://t.co/is7aPEiyhZ — DeborahFrances-White (@DeborahFW) August 15, 2020

9.

sorry I can’t take this seriously if you’re going to show this much skin — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) August 15, 2020

10.

sir i will literally buy you a shirt if you never lecture us all about women and sexuality ever again https://t.co/CqCMcBh6BS — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) August 15, 2020

11.

I think the topic for his next video should be: do we achieve hygiene by aspiring to the values of showering? https://t.co/1dYJFnfXeg — Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) August 15, 2020

12.

Like Russell Brand, when I watched the video for Cardi B's WAP, my first thought was "this is classic Margaret Thatcher". — Benjamin Partridge (@benpartridge) August 15, 2020

Comedian and actor, Rosie Holt, anticipated Brand’s forthcoming book with probably a whole chapter dedicated to WAP.

‘My Booky Wook on Feminism; A serious study on whether the ladies are doing it right.’ https://t.co/Gou8rBZZhy — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) August 14, 2020

