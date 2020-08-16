This hilarious Bad Lip Reading of THAT Trump interview still isn’t as odd as the real thing

The Bad Lip Reading lot have sat through Trump’s interview with Jonathan Swan time after time to perfect this hilarious overdub, and we have to salute them.

“Look, we have your gummy bears – right here.“

“Watch as I go in circles, like you’re grooming your man beans.“

“This is one of the ramps for the guys with the motor cycles. You know, like Eagle Kneagle.“

Honestly, it’s the first time the real thing has been weirder than the parody.

Source Bad Lip Reading Image Bad Lip Reading