Rachel Parris’ and Marcus Brigstocke’s Jeremy Vine phone-in parody is an uncanny delight

Married couple Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke are very familiar faces from the world of comedy, so it’s no surprise that their home videos are a lot more entertaining than most people’s.

A fine example is the long-running lip-sync battle they had during lockdown.

If you haven’t seen the rest, you should check them out, but not until you’ve watched their latest potted production – this superb parody of a call to Jeremy Vine’s show.

Uncanny. Tweeters thought so, too.

Of course, if Jeremy Vine ever needs a stand in …

Source Rachel Parris Image Rachel Parris, Screengrab