Rachel Parris’ and Marcus Brigstocke’s Jeremy Vine phone-in parody is an uncanny delight

Married couple Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke are very familiar faces from the world of comedy, so it’s no surprise that their home videos are a lot more entertaining than most people’s.

A fine example is the long-running lip-sync battle they had during lockdown.

#LockdownLipSync

Round 4.

With apologies to Prince AND Sinead O’Connor… “I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant…” If only!@rachelparris pic.twitter.com/eaj7M4HTJ6 — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 10, 2020

If you haven’t seen the rest, you should check them out, but not until you’ve watched their latest potted production – this superb parody of a call to Jeremy Vine’s show.

Uncanny. Tweeters thought so, too.

This is EXACTLY what the Jeremy Vine show is like 😂 https://t.co/vCDxY1OgLg — Chris White (@ChrisWhite_87) August 12, 2020

It’s crazy how he sounds so much like him !! And this is truly hilarious 😂 — parmindernagra (@parmindernagra) August 11, 2020

Of course, if Jeremy Vine ever needs a stand in …

I can’t work out if this is a comedic video, or an audition tape for R2 in the style of a comedic video — Dean Kavanagh (@dean_kavanagh) August 11, 2020

Source Rachel Parris