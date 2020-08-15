Rachel Parris’ and Marcus Brigstocke’s Jeremy Vine phone-in parody is an uncanny delight
Married couple Rachel Parris and Marcus Brigstocke are very familiar faces from the world of comedy, so it’s no surprise that their home videos are a lot more entertaining than most people’s.
A fine example is the long-running lip-sync battle they had during lockdown.
#LockdownLipSync
Round 4.
With apologies to Prince AND Sinead O’Connor…
“I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant…”
If only!@rachelparris pic.twitter.com/eaj7M4HTJ6
— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) April 10, 2020
Aaaand here is #LockdownLipSync Round 8! #WutheringHeights by #katebush with added fire risk! 🕯 what you got for this round @marcusbrig ? pic.twitter.com/vzTwwAD4sb
— Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) April 18, 2020
If you haven’t seen the rest, you should check them out, but not until you’ve watched their latest potted production – this superb parody of a call to Jeremy Vine’s show.
Jezza Vine #schoolsreopeninguk @marcusbrig pic.twitter.com/OHuKTqYXk9
— Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) August 11, 2020
Uncanny. Tweeters thought so, too.
This is EXACTLY what the Jeremy Vine show is like 😂 https://t.co/vCDxY1OgLg
— Chris White (@ChrisWhite_87) August 12, 2020
HAHAHAHA. Amazing https://t.co/hWAgnDOjl2
— Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) August 11, 2020
It’s crazy how he sounds so much like him !! And this is truly hilarious 😂
— parmindernagra (@parmindernagra) August 11, 2020
Of course, if Jeremy Vine ever needs a stand in …
I can’t work out if this is a comedic video, or an audition tape for R2 in the style of a comedic video
— Dean Kavanagh (@dean_kavanagh) August 11, 2020
