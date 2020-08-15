These ‘increasingly unsettling eggs’ do exactly what it says on the tin
Remember at the start of lockdown when people were wittering on about Shakespeare writing King Lear while in quarantine?
Most of us aimed a lot lower – maybe a bit of sourdough bread or reading more books, but not astrophysicist Anna Hughes, she aimed for the stars.
Many people have been using quarantine as a time to perfect their bread or coffee making skills, but I personally have taken this as an opportunity to make increasingly unsettling eggs pic.twitter.com/7mefhS5ffB
— Anna Hughes (@AnnaGHughes) August 14, 2020
Her tweet has been shared more than 55,000 times, picking up reactions like these.
y tho https://t.co/9XPF4qMIxM
— dennysdiner (@DennysDiner) August 14, 2020
This is art. A dark, dangerous sort of art but definitely art. https://t.co/MoMw79dZ3q
— Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) August 14, 2020
Pissing myself: https://t.co/8UGVbUmW1y
— Chris Catalyst (@ChrisCatalyst) August 14, 2020
— panamaorange (@panamaorange) August 14, 2020
As if that weren’t un oeuf, she wasn’t the only one to have cracked the strange culinary skill. These other people shared their weird egg pictures too.
Me too…. pic.twitter.com/DZ54146S4K
— Y the Last Can (@ZommyB) August 14, 2020