The fabulous moment a reporter asked Donald Trump if he regrets all his lies – 5 favourite responses

There was a fabulous moment in this Donald Trump press conference when a reporter kept it simple and straight to the point.

It’s S.V. Dáte, the Huffington Post’s White House correspondent, who’s waited five years for this opportunity and wasn’t going to waste it.

Question: Do you regret at all the lying you’ve done to the American people? pic.twitter.com/FUh5jYHs0o — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 13, 2020

Can’t watch it enough.

Here’s what S.V. Dáte said about it after.

For five years I've been wanting to ask him that. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

Not all heroes wear capes… https://t.co/Fz55rMHYw0 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 13, 2020

This is how you do it. Call the liar out for his lies. https://t.co/gzm4fSaiKH — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 13, 2020

This is the only pertinent question a reporter can ask at this point. Any question that assumes this is a normal president and not a performance artist looking to flood the zone with shit can only make things worse. Ask this over and over again or ask nothing at all. https://t.co/E0GAdtXz5j — Sean Illing (@seanilling) August 14, 2020

If a woman asked that question he would have ran away. — YS (@NYinLA2121) August 13, 2020

His face and his eyes are blank. He has no idea how to respond so he pretends the question doesn't exist. It's the same way he deals with the virus. Please, White House Press Corp, more of this. Democracy may depend on it. https://t.co/R4FShWa4YO — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) August 13, 2020

To conclude …

Every reporter should have followed up on this question until he answered it or walked off the stage. https://t.co/LdRn8kEJW6 — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) August 14, 2020

Although, unfortunately, the next question didn’t quite live up to its predecessor.

Two things: 1) The man who calls Trump on his lies should get a raise—or at least a bonus. 2) The dweeb who pressed on with their payroll tax question, afterward, should get demoted.#UrineTroubleTrump #TrumpLies pic.twitter.com/Xsa4Zds5yk — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) August 14, 2020

Oh, and this.

ask him about the golden showers next — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 13, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump said Joe Biden has a racism problem and that sound is all our irony meters exploding

Source @Acyn