The fabulous moment a reporter asked Donald Trump if he regrets all his lies – 5 favourite responses

There was a fabulous moment in this Donald Trump press conference when a reporter kept it simple and straight to the point.

It’s S.V. Dáte, the Huffington Post’s White House correspondent, who’s waited five years for this opportunity and wasn’t going to waste it.

Can’t watch it enough.

Here’s what S.V. Dáte said about it after.

And these are our favourite things people said about it.

To conclude …

Although, unfortunately, the next question didn’t quite live up to its predecessor.

Oh, and this.

Source @Acyn