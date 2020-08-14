If Priti Patel were to get her own fashion range, what might those clothes be like?

If you’re struggling with that concept, don’t worry – Munya Chawawa has filled in all the blanks in his latest hilarious sketch.

See for yourself.

Congratulations to @pritipatel on her new clothing range: Priti Little Thing! High fashion for those low on compassion. 🤩👟👕🧢👚 pic.twitter.com/TnmLEngUvS — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) August 13, 2020

Is your fashion sense lacking Fascism?

Here are a few deservedly impressed Twitter reactions.

The Wordplay And Puns Are Too Clever. Have To Watch It A Couple Times https://t.co/j8wXpJM6J2 — J Blanco جمال (@Jammer_Ranks) August 13, 2020

The thing with this guy is that he creates such amazing content whilst the topic is still relevant As in, less than a week after a topic has popped up True sign of genuine wit, quick thinking and intelligence A talent https://t.co/mseIltFjpg — financepapi (@financepapi_) August 13, 2020

Writer and director, Heydon Prowse had this message, which we heartily endorse.

I love him! The saviour of satire in the UK. Follow @munyachawawa seriously you will not regret it. https://t.co/ffwtnhUFlz — Heydon Prowse (@HeydonProwse) August 13, 2020

