‘Priti Little Thing – High fashion for those low on compassion’

If Priti Patel were to get her own fashion range, what might those clothes be like?

If you’re struggling with that concept, don’t worry – Munya Chawawa has filled in all the blanks in his latest hilarious sketch.

See for yourself.

Is your fashion sense lacking Fascism?

Here are a few deservedly impressed Twitter reactions.

Writer and director, Heydon Prowse had this message, which we heartily endorse.

Source Munya Chawawa Image Munya Chawawa