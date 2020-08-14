‘Priti Little Thing – High fashion for those low on compassion’
If Priti Patel were to get her own fashion range, what might those clothes be like?
If you’re struggling with that concept, don’t worry – Munya Chawawa has filled in all the blanks in his latest hilarious sketch.
See for yourself.
Congratulations to @pritipatel on her new clothing range: Priti Little Thing!
High fashion for those low on compassion. 🤩👟👕🧢👚 pic.twitter.com/TnmLEngUvS
— Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) August 13, 2020
Is your fashion sense lacking Fascism?
Here are a few deservedly impressed Twitter reactions.
I am HOWLING. https://t.co/PaEghWb56C
— Callum Burroughs (@CallumBurroughs) August 13, 2020
The Wordplay And Puns Are Too Clever. Have To Watch It A Couple Times https://t.co/j8wXpJM6J2
— J Blanco جمال (@Jammer_Ranks) August 13, 2020
The thing with this guy is that he creates such amazing content whilst the topic is still relevant
As in, less than a week after a topic has popped up
True sign of genuine wit, quick thinking and intelligence
A talent https://t.co/mseIltFjpg
— financepapi (@financepapi_) August 13, 2020
Writer and director, Heydon Prowse had this message, which we heartily endorse.
I love him! The saviour of satire in the UK. Follow @munyachawawa seriously you will not regret it. https://t.co/ffwtnhUFlz
— Heydon Prowse (@HeydonProwse) August 13, 2020
Source Munya Chawawa Image Munya Chawawa