Our 14 favourite new tweets about living through a pandemic

Congratulations if you had “Government’s world-beating Test and Trace system not even Blackburn beating’ on your Coronavirus screw-up bingo card.

14. Boris Johnson insisted the central Test and Trace system was "still world-beating" after it traced only 56% of cases 15. Local councils set up their own tracing in Lancashire, Liverpool and W Yorkshire and traced 98%. "World-beating" isn’t even beating Blackburn council — Russ (@RussInCheshire) August 13, 2020

Please choose any prize from the bottom two rows.

For your other prize, you get to read these other very funny tweets about the pandemic. You’re welcome!

1.

2.

Russia says they’ve developed a vaccine for coronavirus which is great because I loved I am Legend and that turned out really well. — Swishergirl (@Swishergirl24) August 11, 2020

3.

boris johnson had to decide between saving the economy and saving lives and he decided to go with neither — matt (@mattjlfs) August 12, 2020

4.

OH YOU WANT THE SCHOOLS TO OPEN BUT I GET ALL THIS GRIEF FOR COMING TO THE 2020 INTERNATIONAL JENGA JAMBOUREE IN THE SEYCHELLES TO REPRESENT MY COUNTRY WHWRE IS THE CONSISTENCY 🇨🇮 🕋 — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) August 13, 2020

5.

A customer has just bought a 2021 calendar.

Sir, we admire your optimism. — Waterstones Piccadilly 😷 (@WaterstonesPicc) August 12, 2020

6.

Have you in the last six months skipped a shower when you're going out bc you have no intention of going within two metres of anyone? #JustAsking — Britgirl's Hates Brexit #FBPE (@MarieAnnUK) August 13, 2020

7.