A peer’s advice for disappointed A-level students got entirely the responses it deserved

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Lord Bethell before but he’s been making a bit of a name for himself today.

James – or Jim, as he appears to be known – is a hereditary peer and a junior government minister in the House of Lords (under secretary of state for innovation, since you’re asking).

And he had this to say to the thousands of students who suffered the heartbreak of having their A-levels unexpectedly downgraded by the so-called government.

These 5 responses pretty much say it all.

To conclude …

Or if you prefer it especially straight talking.

Turns out he didn’t fluff his A-levels after all. He got an A** for tone deaf.

