A peer’s advice for disappointed A-level students got entirely the responses it deserved

We have to confess we hadn’t come across Lord Bethell before but he’s been making a bit of a name for himself today.

James – or Jim, as he appears to be known – is a hereditary peer and a junior government minister in the House of Lords (under secretary of state for innovation, since you’re asking).

And he had this to say to the thousands of students who suffered the heartbreak of having their A-levels unexpectedly downgraded by the so-called government.

These 5 responses pretty much say it all.

Jim was just the son of the 4th Lord Bethell, but he hustled, had grit and perseverance, and eventually became the 5th Lord Bethell https://t.co/5OsNexJreF — David Green (@itsdavegreen) August 13, 2020

You were born 99% of the way to the finish line and you think you got there yourself. — jon rosenberg🚫🧛‍♂️ (@jonrosenberg) August 13, 2020

Shit A-Levels? Why not consider being a hereditary peer. Inspiring 💕 https://t.co/Ybguyd72MN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 13, 2020

Yea, bare knuckle brawling in the gutter at Harrow when you were only the son and heir of a Baron must have been hell but prepared you well for the brutal school of hard knocks that is Edinburgh University. — Tom Duncan, I used to drive ships to test my eyes. (@Capn_Tom) August 13, 2020

See, I’m the exact opposite to Jim. I did well at my A-levels, but neglected to be the son of the 4th Baron Bethell. I even forgot to be educated at Harrow. Rookie error, Tbh. https://t.co/DBe6PZMrZB — . (@twlldun) August 13, 2020

To conclude …

Born to a Lord. One of the few hereditary peers. Attended Harrow. Lectures working and middle class kids about the ‘hustle’. Old money advocating for some non-existent meritocracy conjurs images of a looking glass. Except this isn’t Alice in Wonderland. It’s Britain in 2020. https://t.co/wfP7nwLWEI — Paula Barker MP (@PaulaBarkerMP) August 13, 2020

Or if you prefer it especially straight talking.

You went to Harrow you patronising tit https://t.co/wwnwAJgWc6 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) August 13, 2020

Turns out he didn’t fluff his A-levels after all. He got an A** for tone deaf.

