These Dragons’ Den pitches are much, much funnier when reimagined by Joe Heenan
Self-described “award-losing stand-up comedian”, Joe Heenan, has breathed fresh life into how we view BBC’s entrepreneurial hand-out show, Dragons’ Den, by adding creative, bizarre and hilarious captions.
My favourite Dragon's Den pitches pic.twitter.com/RU36mLtYcx
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) August 13, 2020
As a bonus, Joe’s ideas inspired a couple of other people.
— daeyved (@daeyved) August 13, 2020
— tony skilbeck (@skillbo) August 13, 2020
As odd as all these ideas were, this genuine pitch ran them a close second.
We’re out.
