Daily Mail readers had as much sympathy with heartbroken A-level students as you’d expect

There have been some absolutely heartbreaking stories from up and down the country of A-level students whose grades recommended by their teachers were downgraded by the government.

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds suffered most while private schools – who’d have thought it? – benefited the most.

Here’s how the Mail Online reported the chaos yesterday.

And Mail readers had exactly the amount of sympathy that you’d expect, as highlighted by @DMReporter.

‘GRADE A DICKS: After the #AlevelResults failure today you would have thought that Daily Mail readers would have some sympathy for young people caught up in the governments maelstrom of incompetence but… no… it just makes them hate them even more,’ said @DMReporter.

This is actually heartbreaking. Those poor children who have worked so hard only to be let down by the government. — MelSta (@millzach) August 13, 2020

I’ve never wished pain and suffering on anyone – but these comments are making me change my stance. — Hannah (@TheClaw81) August 13, 2020

