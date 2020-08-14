Boris Johnson defended the government’s A-level grading system – the only 5 responses you need

Despite having had months to get it right, the government managed to completely mess up the process of awarding grades to students who would have sat A-level exams – had there not been one hell of a bug going around.

While grades were higher, on average, than last year, the government’s algorithm saw pupils from private schools have their grades inflated while those from poor areas were more likely to have grades lowered.

To add insult to injury, the appeals system for this year is both complex and incomplete.

Boris Johnson gave his verdict on it all.

It went down like a poor student’s Chemistry grade.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Finally, a consolation for those who didn’t get the marks they wanted.

Oh!

READ MORE

Gavin Williamson warned about people being promoted beyond their competence and everyone made the same joke

Source Sky News Image Screengrab, Screengrab2