Boris Johnson defended the government’s A-level grading system – the only 5 responses you need

Despite having had months to get it right, the government managed to completely mess up the process of awarding grades to students who would have sat A-level exams – had there not been one hell of a bug going around.

While grades were higher, on average, than last year, the government’s algorithm saw pupils from private schools have their grades inflated while those from poor areas were more likely to have grades lowered.

Having your work inexplicably downgraded by a mathematical algorithm is bad enough on YouTube, let alone for your fucking A-levels — Stuart Ashen (@ashens) August 13, 2020

To add insult to injury, the appeals system for this year is both complex and incomplete.

Who could have possibly predicted that the govt that presided over a shambolic lockdown, shambolic PPE, shambolic test and trace, who believed you could test your eyesight by driving, could now be presiding over shambolic exam results? WHO ON EARTH SAW THIS COMING? — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 13, 2020

Boris Johnson gave his verdict on it all.

PM Boris Johnson insists the grading system this year amid the #coronavirus pandemic is "robust", but adds that "obviously it was always going to be difficult without formal exams".#ResultsDay https://t.co/acyTzgqDZK pic.twitter.com/Kf8hojJV5D — SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 13, 2020

It went down like a poor student’s Chemistry grade.

1.

And now to explain to us how the system is fair, the twentieth prime minister who went to Eton. https://t.co/53MG5xVyIy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 13, 2020

2.

Vigorous arm gestures, as always indicating b.s. spoken. https://t.co/L2LPZfIkBF — Geoff McGivern (@Geoff_McGivern) August 13, 2020

3.

Stop smirking, you greasy fucking prick. It's a shitshow skewed toward the kids of people who look & sound like you and you fucking well know it. https://t.co/NfBgjRxrKU — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) August 13, 2020

4.

When you have known nothing but extreme privilege, when you've never had to work hard to do anything, when you've always known someone who knows someone, when you have not ever lived in the real world, that's when you come out with bollocks like this. https://t.co/FD2HvHp2lz — JWTheSpa (@SpaJw) August 13, 2020

5.

Who is this guy again? https://t.co/hf8ImlOlbU — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) August 14, 2020

Finally, a consolation for those who didn’t get the marks they wanted.

Government: "We ruined your exam results." Students: "But how will we get jobs?" Government: "Don't worry, we got rid of those too." — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) August 13, 2020

Oh!

Source Sky News Image Screengrab, Screengrab2