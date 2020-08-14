15 amazing pictures of cats defying the laws of physics
As any cat owner can confirm, our feline friends – or frenemies – aren’t subject to those boring old laws of physics like the rest of us.
Exhibit A.
pic.twitter.com/0UycZW1OBh cats are liquid
— Aww Cats (@AwwCatsOfficial) August 13, 2020
Exhibit B.
FACT NO 43: Cats can defy gravity. pic.twitter.com/Qu5beiWE1S
— ¨̮ (@FXTVT) April 1, 2020
Over on Bored Panda, they’ve collected even more proof that cats aren’t prepared to bow down to science.
Enjoy.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
