We’re grateful to @danwalker for sharing this clip of a football commentator who opted for a novel approach to describing the action.

And very funny it is too.

Sometimes noises are better than words 😂🏎pic.twitter.com/aRDvJW1o7G — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 12, 2020

READ MORE

This has been declared the worst 20 seconds of football ever played, and it’s hard to disagree

H/T @danwalker