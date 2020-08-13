Simply 23 funny things people said about this picture of Nigel Farage staring out to sea at Dover

Nigel Farage has been pictured looking out for migrant boats coming in to Dover. And if you think it was a photo crying out for a caption …

Send us your Nigel Farage captions and we’ll round up the funniest #pokechallenge pic.twitter.com/eid9vWqThn — The Poke (@ThePoke) August 13, 2020

… you’d be right.

Here are our favourites, along with some others we spotted along the way.

1.

The Tool On The Hill. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) August 13, 2020

2.

Guarding the Blue Harbour. pic.twitter.com/Xihx9o4DYv — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 13, 2020

3.

Just opened my Farage calendar for August and it’s Nigel watching for immigrants on the sea shore – dry your fannies ladies pic.twitter.com/ospoQ0nKr4 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) August 13, 2020

4.

“Just make sure you don’t draw me like one of your foreign girls” pic.twitter.com/yokrNOmU0d — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 13, 2020

5.

6.

“50 something seeks similar for long walks on the beach keeping Johnny foreigner away” pic.twitter.com/GRS8P7P4q9 — drooan (@Drooan) August 13, 2020

7.

Michelangelo's The Creation of Arse pic.twitter.com/xcVyrKDWgc — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 13, 2020

8.

9.

He looks like a middle-age right-wing Bart Simpson. pic.twitter.com/WCs9cA97KM — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) August 13, 2020

10.

ITV4 22:30 FILM: On The Watercunt. Amphibious boy dreams of becoming an MP. pic.twitter.com/wI0aYjlXD2 — Paul Jenkins (@fourfoot) August 13, 2020

11.

Staring out over the harbour, the Colossus of Twats pic.twitter.com/4qNYg3Ledn — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 13, 2020

12.

Farage there, looking like a bird spotter who was banned from the aviary after being found naked in the heron enclosure but insists he is innocent and that his trousers just fell down accidentally pic.twitter.com/lepurDHegD — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) August 13, 2020

13.

Once you defeat all the Racist Golf Club Captain Level Bosses you must face one final Boss pic.twitter.com/EKPTyVMI8I — Bruce Gorrie (@bsgorrie) August 13, 2020

14.

“….and as a little taster here’s Mr April from the 2021 Rascists & Bigots calendar. Available from October from all good right wing websites and bookshops.” — Graeme McKendry (@VicarageRoader) August 13, 2020

15.

"I've had these shorts since 1982. They did have an underpant lining, but… it's perished Lynn." pic.twitter.com/q2fYi7cysX — Otto English (@Otto_English) August 13, 2020

16.

Nigel, you’ve come loose at the side again pic.twitter.com/awyZinq2Ct — Rich Watson (@roich582) August 13, 2020

17.

Don’t worry the boys are back in the barracks pic.twitter.com/mMC6VoSP43 — Lisa P (@evanslis456) August 13, 2020

18.

"It's a look I like to call 'Sports Casual'" pic.twitter.com/MjdjVYZrEi — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) August 13, 2020

19.

20.

#pokechallenge High on a hill was a lonely boat turd — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) August 13, 2020

21.

"Draw me like one of your Fr.. Fr.. NO – I'M ENGLISH, DAMN IT!" pic.twitter.com/oMmyqMhmMg — Oonagh (@Okeating) August 13, 2020

22.

I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky.

I’m hoping to see some migrants.

In a dinghy sailing by.

I must go down to the seas again, to the lonely sea and the sky.

I need to get on TV

Or else I might just cry. — Andy Williams 🔶 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cheltandy) August 13, 2020

23.

