Private Eye shared a 2003 Boris Johnson quote and it’s a delicious self-own

It must be difficult being in the public eye these days, with all those records of things you’ve done and said piling up in the archives.

It must be even more difficult being in the Private Eye – especially when you’ve said something like this.

Well, that’s awkward. Here’s what Twitter thought of the self own.

If only 2003 Boris Johnson were around to call out 2020 Boris Johnson.

We’re not the boss of you, but there’s this …

