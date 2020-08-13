Private Eye shared a 2003 Boris Johnson quote and it’s a delicious self-own

It must be difficult being in the public eye these days, with all those records of things you’ve done and said piling up in the archives.

It must be even more difficult being in the Private Eye – especially when you’ve said something like this.

Thank you ⁦@PrivateEyeNews⁩ for being an island of sanity in a world gone nuts pic.twitter.com/h6GLYrBK8N — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) August 12, 2020

Well, that’s awkward. Here’s what Twitter thought of the self own.

Private Eye has arrived, dripping justified malice at the fat boy’s Dishonours List pic.twitter.com/sQxfcSpYZG — MichaelWhite (@michaelwhite) August 12, 2020

Look of suprise on no ones face https://t.co/nBqP5ZkoNb — baconbaps (@baconbaps1) August 12, 2020

Just like with @realDonaldTrump, there's always a tweet (or the 2003 equivalent). https://t.co/JdmLWWkvNO — Christine Theophilus (@TheoChris) August 12, 2020

If only 2003 Boris Johnson were around to call out 2020 Boris Johnson.

He proved himself right. — Dr Johanna Hjalmarsson 🇱🇧 (@johanna_hj) August 12, 2020

We’re not the boss of you, but there’s this …

Superb spot from the hacks! Buy the mag and keep us doing what we do… New issue on sale now! https://t.co/dqEVtKYcaG — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) August 13, 2020

