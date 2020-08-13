Nicola Sturgeon’s takedown of Ruth Davidson is simply glorious

Burn of the week winner – by some distance – is Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon and this takedown of Ruth Davidson, the Conservative party leader in the Scottish Parliament.

Make sure you watch it until the end. It’s quite the payoff.

Oof!

