Nicola Sturgeon’s takedown of Ruth Davidson is simply glorious

Burn of the week winner – by some distance – is Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon and this takedown of Ruth Davidson, the Conservative party leader in the Scottish Parliament.

Make sure you watch it until the end. It’s quite the payoff.

“Hello, police? I’d like to report a particularly brutal but equally hilarious murder.”pic.twitter.com/Nc3zG3qdxa — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 12, 2020

Oof!

An extraordinary exchange in the Scottish parliament – https://t.co/ybeGGJSZ4c — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) August 12, 2020

Has anyone checked on Ruth Davidson because holy fucking shit she must be in some kind of way after that. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 12, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon is very, very good at her job. https://t.co/PudhKZk4br — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 13, 2020

This was beautiful to watch — Ticman2020 🍀 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🍀 (@ticman2013) August 12, 2020

This is epic. A massive f*ck you to the spineless phoney Ruth Davidson. pic.twitter.com/G4i00vndNv — Miffy Buckley 🏳️‍🌈 (@miffythegamer) August 12, 2020

Annihilated, crushed and broken.

Ain't it the truth Ruth gasps like a goldfish out of water.

Lovely. — John McCormack (@recoveryjohn1) August 12, 2020

H/T/ @SpillerOfTea