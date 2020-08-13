Jeremy Clarkson did his annual A-levels day tweet and Nish Kumar’s response earned top marks

This year’s A-level results day is an A-level results day like no other, for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into here.

But one thing didn’t change, and that was Jeremy Clarkson’s annual tweet, basically always saying the same thing, which he sends out on this day every year.

Here is this year’s entry for your collection.

And there were lots of entertaining responses, quite a few of them along these lines.

Yes, yes they have.

But surely the best response came from Nish Kumar.

Top marks!

