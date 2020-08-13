Jeremy Clarkson did his annual A-levels day tweet and Nish Kumar’s response earned top marks

This year’s A-level results day is an A-level results day like no other, for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into here.

But one thing didn’t change, and that was Jeremy Clarkson’s annual tweet, basically always saying the same thing, which he sends out on this day every year.

Here is this year’s entry for your collection.

A level results not great? Don’t worry, I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently building a large house with far reaching views of the Cotswolds — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 13, 2020

And there were lots of entertaining responses, quite a few of them along these lines.

Has someone made the "Jeremy Clarkson got a C and two Us, all he's missing is an N and T" joke yet? https://t.co/gvkAnfS2Y5 — Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) August 13, 2020

Yes, yes they have.

You maybe got the C's and U's at school, but it didn't take you long to add the N's and T's. — YourWullie (@YourWullie) August 13, 2020

But surely the best response came from Nish Kumar.

Instead of tweeting "my A-Levels were shit & I'm still a millionaire" how about you appreciate your experience is of no relevance to a group of people graduating into a global pandemic & a government who decided to have the papers marked down by HAL from 2001 & shut the fuck up. — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) August 13, 2020

Top marks!

READ MORE

This anti-vaxxer takedown is a burn of the highest order

Source @MrNishKumar