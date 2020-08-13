‘Quite possibly the greatest commentary I have ever heard’
We’re grateful to @danwalker for highlighting this clip of a football commentator who opted for a novel approach to describing the action.
And very funny it is too.
Commentary 😭 pic.twitter.com/H26UZwxVMd
— Pedri കൂൾ (@PEDRI_cule) August 12, 2020
Brilliant.
Sometimes noises are better than words 😂🏎pic.twitter.com/aRDvJW1o7G
— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) August 12, 2020
Quite possibly the greatest commentary I have ever heard 😂 pic.twitter.com/siET04RdLR
— MR DT (@MrDtAFC) August 12, 2020
And given the finish it deserved …
Fixed it… https://t.co/i9eXQqPhhx pic.twitter.com/1msWrny5lD
— Él niño🇮🇳 (@suppandiiii) August 12, 2020
H/T @danwalker