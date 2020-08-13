The government has advertised for a Head of Pandemic Preparedness – 5 stinging responses more timely than the ad

At almost five months beyond the point at which the UK went into lockdown due to Covid-19, and eight months after it was told about the virus, figures show that Britain has the worst death rate from the disease in Europe.

Luckily, they’re taking steps to *checks notes* hire someone to make sure the country is ready for a pandemic.

People reacted with the appropriate amount of sarcasm and scorn.

Of course, we don’t know who’ll get the job – *coughs* CHRIS GRAYLING! – but we know what the short list should look like.

