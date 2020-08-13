The government has advertised for a Head of Pandemic Preparedness – 5 stinging responses more timely than the ad

At almost five months beyond the point at which the UK went into lockdown due to Covid-19, and eight months after it was told about the virus, figures show that Britain has the worst death rate from the disease in Europe.

Luckily, they’re taking steps to *checks notes* hire someone to make sure the country is ready for a pandemic.

EXCLUSIVE Government to hire 'Head of Pandemic Preparedness' six months into Covid-19 crisishttps://t.co/WYCkfmSKTq pic.twitter.com/zRXxXL5xxH — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) August 12, 2020

People reacted with the appropriate amount of sarcasm and scorn.

1.

Just in time, I hear there’s a virus going around in Wuhan. https://t.co/RVktZi67ym — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 12, 2020

2.

Well, this'll certainly help us be prepared if we ever face a pandemic!#HorseBolted #Covid19UKhttps://t.co/KcOLk22WaL — Yorkshire Bylines (@YorksBylines) August 12, 2020

3.

Horse

Door

Bolted https://t.co/MNk0ULrkw2 — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) August 12, 2020

4.

No time like the present! https://t.co/QWzPgF6ruy — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) August 12, 2020

5.

"Where do you see yourself six months ago?" https://t.co/9kKCl0Hb8U — Keith Foster (@keith_r_foster) August 12, 2020

Of course, we don’t know who’ll get the job – *coughs* CHRIS GRAYLING! – but we know what the short list should look like.

Government planning to hire 'Head of Pandemic Preparedness.' Full list of candidates revealed: pic.twitter.com/bMQsQDEXXg — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 12, 2020

