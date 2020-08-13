Gavin Williamson warned about people being promoted beyond their competence and everyone made the same joke

Education secretary Gavin Williamson isn’t having a good A-Level results day. In fact, it’s hard to imagine how it could possibly be any worse.

Williamson said people would have ‘taken advantage’ if he hadn’t cut students’ A-level grades, and warned about the dangers of people being promoted beyond their competence.

And everyone made the same joke.

To conclude …

And this.

