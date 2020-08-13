Gavin Williamson warned about people being promoted beyond their competence and everyone made the same joke

Education secretary Gavin Williamson isn’t having a good A-Level results day. In fact, it’s hard to imagine how it could possibly be any worse.

Williamson said people would have ‘taken advantage’ if he hadn’t cut students’ A-level grades, and warned about the dangers of people being promoted beyond their competence.

The danger is that pupils will be overpromoted into jobs that are beyond their competence, says Gavin Williamson https://t.co/IFYtM4ym94 — Philip Coggan (@econbartleby) August 12, 2020

And everyone made the same joke.

Alanis Morrissette just exploded https://t.co/1jq7oaHrMI — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) August 13, 2020

Gavin Williamson:

“Increasing the A Level grades will mean a whole generation could end up promoted beyond their abilities” In unrelated news, Gavin Williamson, Liz Truss, Priti Patel, Grant Shapps are all senior members of the cabinet. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) August 13, 2020

Over promoted into jobs beyond their competence? *stares at Gavin Williamson, turns, stares to camera* https://t.co/muoROlfu2S — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 13, 2020

Gavin Williamson's previous job before becoming an MP was as a fireplace salesman https://t.co/4zaoYnCnP4 — 'Client Journalism' Expert (@ClientJournoExp) August 13, 2020

incredible words from the former defence secretary who said “russia should go away and shut up” and then got sacked for leaking https://t.co/qwUh31uGoJ — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) August 13, 2020

Irony, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, 12th August, after a long illness. Sadly missed by her sister, Satire, and close cousin, Sarcasm.

Funeral details to be announced. https://t.co/hqjQ9lJkc6 — Helen the Zen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@helenmallam) August 13, 2020

To conclude …

A perfectly crafted joke. Also, unfortunately, perfectly true. https://t.co/CmGfn5VWKW — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) August 13, 2020

And this.

We now go live to Gavin Williamson expressing concern that people might be promoted beyond their competence. pic.twitter.com/bLliBBBv2a — The Poke (@ThePoke) August 13, 2020

