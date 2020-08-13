The takedown of this gung-ho Fox presenter had them raising the white flag

Here’s Tomi Lahren, who hosts a talk show on something called Fox Nation, a spin-off of Fox News.

Anyway, Tomi went on Twitter to tell everyone who was listening that you really don’t want to mess with Donald Trump’s America.

Except, the person you really don’t want to mess with, it turns out, is Charlotte Clymer.

Boom.

‘As someone who has served, nothing pisses me off more than armchair generals talking tough but refusing to actually step up and do something themselves.’ beerbellybegone ‘Those are called chickenhawks.’ BoinkBoinkEtAliae ‘When Charlotte breaks out the “Sweetie” you better duck and cover or call a mortician cause she’s about to murder you.’ TallBlondeBetty

