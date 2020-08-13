Donald Trump said Joe Biden has a racism problem and that sound is all our irony meters exploding

Donald Trump said that Joe Biden has a racism problem and …well, our irony meter exploded.

Here’s the tweet – because OF COURSE it was in a tweet.

It’s certainly a striking political ad, if somewhat over the top, and we can’t even say that Joe Biden doesn’t have a racism problem, but it begs the question “Has Trump ever met Trump?”

This is how Twitter reacted, once they’d recovered themselves enough to tweet.

1.

Trump calling Joe Biden “racist,” is like a turtle calling a cheetah “slow.” — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 12, 2020

2.

Remember that it is not by a tyrant's words, but only by his deeds that we can know him. —Dwight D. Eisenhower pic.twitter.com/obSX4bNtFd — Patrick Nova (@PatrickNova6) August 12, 2020

3.

You literally posted a video showing one of your supporters yelling "White Power." You call "Black Lives Matter" terrorist (it's NOT), but will not denounce violent White Supremacists. You are the pot AND the kettle.pic.twitter.com/qOaTZXdVsp — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 12, 2020

4.

Lol. This is what you have? Today, of all days? You’re doomed. pic.twitter.com/N5G8NWZf5w — Lev Parnas & Igor Fruman LLC💎 (@KurisuS) August 12, 2020

5.

I love this ad because, while it's obviously just a cheap attempt to steal some black votes from Biden, it's hilarious watching alt right people on Twitter being like:

"No Trump! You traitor! Racism is GOOD!" https://t.co/utS3zv4AMT — The Oddguy (@EZPZisback) August 12, 2020

6.

7.

Raise your hand if you think that Donald Trump needs to be removed from office immediately. pic.twitter.com/VWtgB5SnTi — Lara (@DPWIMM) August 12, 2020

8.

"SURE, BIDEN SERVED AS VP TO THE FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT IN AMERICAN HISTORY (WHO I TRIED TO STOP WITH BIRTHERISM) & SURE, BIDEN CHOSE A BLACK WOMAN (WHO I JUST CALLED VERY NASTY) TO BE HIS VP & SURE I RETWEETED 'WHITE POWER!' & SURE I HATE NBA PLAYERS, BUT… WHAT WAS I SAYING?" — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 12, 2020

Surely the President has heard “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

