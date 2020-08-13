Donald Trump said Joe Biden has a racism problem and that sound is all our irony meters exploding

Here’s the tweet – because OF COURSE it was in a tweet.

It’s certainly a striking political ad, if somewhat over the top, and we can’t even say that Joe Biden doesn’t have a racism problem, but it begs the question “Has Trump ever met Trump?”

This is how Twitter reacted, once they’d recovered themselves enough to tweet.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Surely the President has heard “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”

