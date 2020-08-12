A YouGov poll shone a stark light on British attitudes to migrants on the Channel – the only 6 responses you need

A poll conducted by YouGov appeared to show a shocking statistic about British attitudes to refugees travelling to the UK via small boats in the English Channel.

Almost half of Britons (49%) say they have little (22%) to no sympathy (27%) for the migrants who have been crossing the channel from France to England https://t.co/vjnNs8zUff pic.twitter.com/xCJHVbP8sG — YouGov (@YouGov) August 11, 2020

There was a stark contrast between the almost mirror-image opinions of Leave and Remain voters, with the overall result coming close to that of the EU referendum.

Historian Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley put it simply.

We should be deeply ashamed of these statistics, as a nation. https://t.co/vCJNcxenLY — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) August 11, 2020

These six reactions hammer home her point.

1.

This poll must be wrong. It is simply unbelievable that Tories and Brexit voters don't give a shit about migrants. pic.twitter.com/oSF63uX1Xd — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) August 11, 2020

2.

Just listened to a series of speeches about how open, tolerant and not at all racist we are. Now to take a big sip of milk coke and check the stats- https://t.co/resNyePltE — James Felton (@JimMFelton) August 11, 2020

3.

All Lives Matter tho. https://t.co/xjNowonppO — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 11, 2020

4.

we're a country made up of a significant population of selfish horrible bastards and honestly I think we always will be. I hate 49% of you. https://t.co/BT8dxLi0DI — dan hett (@danhett) August 11, 2020

5.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/SNgOqHcrfm — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) August 11, 2020

6.

and if the 49% were alive back then, they would've said same in 1938… and cheered this headline pic.twitter.com/KlcQ9riEbz — CyberRaja (@CyberRaja) August 11, 2020

In conclusion:

I was never good at maths but I think that makes 51% who do do have sympathy for migrants 👍 🇬🇧 https://t.co/jjTFN1tnie — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) August 11, 2020

