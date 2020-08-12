This Greggs bag entering stage left is exactly the content we needed today

This’ll take your mind off the heat (or the torrential rain – delete as applicable) for a moment or two.

It’s a TV interview which suffered the most unfortunate interruption. It’s not entirely breaking news, but it’s very, very welcome.

I’m sorry but I cannot stop laughing at this the heat is making me hysterical pic.twitter.com/Yw0JhKuu7j — Helen Simmons (@HelenSimmons8) August 11, 2020

And to think – they were on a roll.

I AM CRYING 😂 — Kit Reeve (@KitReeve) August 12, 2020

Why does it take him so long to attempt to remove it? — Paul (@IWriteUrWrong) August 11, 2020

It’s like he leaves it, just playing it cool. 😂 “They haven’t noticed. They have not noticed.” — Graham Peak (@gmpeak) August 12, 2020

He’s in a state of Greggs induced shock — Helen Simmons (@HelenSimmons8) August 11, 2020

The holy grail! The Greggs comes to you 😁 — Colin "wash your hands" George (@ColinGeorgeBBC) August 12, 2020

READ MORE

This kid’s bike crash goes so well with Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight it’s uncanny

Source @HelenSimmons8