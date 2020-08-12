This all-time great amazing TV news moment has gone viral all over again
Simply an amazing news story which has gone viral all over again because it’s so … amazing.
An Aussie guy who was asked by a TV news channel to recreate the moment of his life-changing lottery win … and this happened.
I'll never forget the Aussie that came out of coma after 12 days to win a car on a scratch card and when he gets asked to re-enact it by a news channel, wins 250 grand 🍀 pic.twitter.com/qluuo5H1yb
— Levi (@AnalyseLevi) August 11, 2020
Jaw on the floor.
At least they didn’t ask him to re-enact the coma.
— philwoodford (@philwoodford) August 11, 2020
Source @AnalyseLevi