This all-time great amazing TV news moment has gone viral all over again

Simply an amazing news story which has gone viral all over again because it’s so … amazing.

An Aussie guy who was asked by a TV news channel to recreate the moment of his life-changing lottery win … and this happened.

I'll never forget the Aussie that came out of coma after 12 days to win a car on a scratch card and when he gets asked to re-enact it by a news channel, wins 250 grand 🍀 pic.twitter.com/qluuo5H1yb — Levi (@AnalyseLevi) August 11, 2020

Jaw on the floor.

At least they didn’t ask him to re-enact the coma. — philwoodford (@philwoodford) August 11, 2020

Source @AnalyseLevi